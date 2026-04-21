Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WebSocket binary messages now delivered as Blob by default
Binary frames received on a
WebSocket are now delivered to the
message event as
Blob ↗ objects by default. This matches the WebSocket specification ↗ and standard browser behavior. Previously, binary frames were always delivered as
ArrayBuffer ↗. The
binaryType property on
WebSocket controls the delivery type on a per-WebSocket basis.
This change has been active for Workers with compatibility dates on or after
2026-03-17, via the
websocket_standard_binary_type compatibility flag. We should have documented this change when it shipped but didn't. We're sorry for the trouble that caused. If your Worker handles binary WebSocket messages and assumes
event.data is an
ArrayBuffer, the frames will arrive as
Blob instead, and a naive
instanceof ArrayBuffer check will silently drop every frame.
To opt back into
ArrayBuffer delivery, assign
binaryType before calling
accept(). This works regardless of the compatibility flag:
If you are not ready to migrate and want to keep
ArrayBuffer as the default for all WebSockets in your Worker, add the
no_websocket_standard_binary_type flag to your Wrangler configuration file.
This change has no effect on the Durable Object hibernatable WebSocket
webSocketMessage handler, which continues to receive binary data as
ArrayBuffer.
For more information, refer to WebSockets binary messages.