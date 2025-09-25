SQL reference

This page documents the R2 SQL syntax based on the currently supported grammar in public beta.
- Column name:
column_name
- All columns:
*
-
column_name IS NULL
-
column_name IS NOT NULL
-
column_name BETWEEN value' AND 'value
-
column_name = value
-
column_name >= value
-
column_name > value
-
column_name <= value
-
column_name < value
-
column_name != value
-
column_name LIKE 'value%'
-
AND - Logical AND
-
OR - Logical OR
- integer - Whole numbers
- float - Decimal numbers
- string - Text values (quoted)
- timestamp - RFC3339 format (
'YYYY-DD-MMT-HH:MM:SSZ')
- date - Date32/Data64 expressed as a string (
'YYYY-MM-DD')
- boolean - Explicitly valued (true, false)
- ASC: Ascending order
- DESC: Descending order
- Default: DESC on all columns of the partition key
- Can contain any columns from the partition key
- Range: 1 to 10,000
- Type: Integer only
- Default: 500
Filtered Query with Sorting
|Type
|Description
|Example Values
integer
|Whole numbers
1,
42,
-10,
0
float
|Decimal numbers
1.5,
3.14,
-2.7,
0.0
string
|Text values
'hello',
'GET',
'2024-01-01'
boolean
|Boolean values
true,
false
timestamp
|RFC3339
'2025-09-24T01:00:00Z'
date
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
'2025-09-24'
