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Containers and Sandboxes are now generally available

Containers

Cloudflare Containers and Sandboxes are now generally available.

Containers let you run more workloads on the Workers platform, including resource-intensive applications, different languages, and CLI tools that need full Linux environments.

Since the initial launch of Containers, there have been significant improvements to Containers' performance, stability, and feature set. Some highlights include:

The Sandbox SDK provides isolated environments for running untrusted code securely, with a simple TypeScript API for executing commands, managing files, and exposing services. This makes it easier to secure and manage your agents at scale. Some additions since launch include:

For more information, refer to Containers and Sandbox SDK documentation.