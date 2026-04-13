Cloudflare Containers and Sandboxes are now generally available.

Containers let you run more workloads on the Workers platform, including resource-intensive applications, different languages, and CLI tools that need full Linux environments.

Since the initial launch of Containers, there have been significant improvements to Containers' performance, stability, and feature set. Some highlights include:

The Sandbox SDK provides isolated environments for running untrusted code securely, with a simple TypeScript API for executing commands, managing files, and exposing services. This makes it easier to secure and manage your agents at scale. Some additions since launch include:

Live preview URLs so agents can run long-lived services and verify in-flight changes.

Persistent code interpreters for Python, JavaScript, and TypeScript, with rich structured outputs.

Interactive PTY terminals for real browser-based terminal access with multiple isolated shells per sandbox.

Backup and restore APIs to snapshot a workspace and quickly restore an agent's coding session without repeating expensive setup steps.

Real-time filesystem watching so apps and agents can react immediately to file changes inside a sandbox.

For more information, refer to Containers and Sandbox SDK documentation.