Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Pywrangler ↗, the CLI tool for managing Python Workers and packages, now supports Windows, allowing you to develop and deploy Python Workers from Windows environments. Previously, Pywrangler was only available on macOS and Linux.
You can install and use Pywrangler on Windows the same way you would on other platforms. Specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your
pyproject.tomlfile, then use the following commands to develop and deploy:
All existing Pywrangler functionality, including package management, local development, and deployment, works on Windows without any additional configuration.
This feature requires the following minimum versions:
wrangler>= 4.64.0
workers-py>= 1.72.0
uv>= 0.29.8
To upgrade
workers-py(which includes Pywrangler) in your project, run:
To upgrade
wrangler, run:
To upgrade
uv, run:
To get started with Python Workers on Windows, refer to the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler.
-
deleteAll()now deletes a Durable Object alarm in addition to stored data for Workers with a compatibility date of
2026-02-24or later. This change simplifies clearing a Durable Object's storage with a single API call.
Previously,
deleteAll()only deleted user-stored data for an object. Alarm usage stores metadata in an object's storage, which required a separate
deleteAlarm()call to fully clean up all storage for an object. The
deleteAll()change applies to both KV-backed and SQLite-backed Durable Objects.
For more information, refer to the Storage API documentation.
Cloudflare Pipelines ingests streaming data via Workers or HTTP endpoints, transforms it with SQL, and writes it to R2 as Apache Iceberg tables. Today we're shipping three improvements to help you understand why streaming events get dropped, catch data quality issues early, and set up Pipelines faster.
When stream events don't match the expected schema, Pipelines accepts them during ingestion but drops them when attempting to deliver them to the sink. To help you identify the root cause of these issues, we are introducing a new dashboard and metrics that surface dropped events with detailed error messages.
Dropped events can also be queried programmatically via the new
pipelinesUserErrorsAdaptiveGroupsGraphQL dataset. The dataset breaks down failures by specific error type (
missing_field,
type_mismatch,
parse_failure, or
null_value) so you can trace issues back to the source.
For the full list of dimensions, error types, and additional query examples, refer to User error metrics.
Sending data to a Pipeline from a Worker previously used a generic
Pipeline<PipelineRecord>type, which meant schema mismatches (wrong field names, incorrect types) were only caught at runtime as dropped events.
Running
wrangler typesnow generates schema-specific TypeScript types for your Pipeline bindings. TypeScript catches missing required fields and incorrect field types at compile time, before your code is deployed.
For more information, refer to Typed Pipeline bindings.
Setting up a new Pipeline previously required multiple manual steps: creating an R2 bucket, enabling R2 Data Catalog, generating an API token, and configuring format, compression, and rolling policies individually.
The
wrangler pipelines setupcommand now offers a Simple setup mode that applies recommended defaults and automatically creates the R2 bucket and enables R2 Data Catalog if they do not already exist. Validation errors during setup prompt you to retry inline rather than restarting the entire process.
For a full walkthrough, refer to the Getting started guide.
Sandboxes now support
createBackup()and
restoreBackup()methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.
This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately
git cloneand
npm installcan take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.
Now, after the initial setup, you can just call
createBackup(), then
restoreBackup()the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.
Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.
Key capabilities:
- Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
- Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
- Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
- TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded
To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.
The
@cloudflare/codemode↗ package has been rewritten into a modular, runtime-agnostic SDK.
Code Mode ↗ enables LLMs to write and execute code that orchestrates your tools, instead of calling them one at a time. This can (and does) yield significant token savings, reduces context window pressure and improves overall model performance on a task.
The new
Executorinterface is runtime agnostic and comes with a prebuilt
DynamicWorkerExecutorto run generated code in a Dynamic Worker Loader.
- Removed
experimental_codemode()and
CodeModeProxy— the package no longer owns an LLM call or model choice
- New import path:
createCodeTool()is now exported from
@cloudflare/codemode/ai
createCodeTool()— Returns a standard AI SDK
Toolto use in your AI agents.
Executorinterface — Minimal
execute(code, fns)contract. Implement for any code sandboxing primitive or runtime.
Runs code in a Dynamic Worker. It comes with the following features:
- Network isolation —
fetch()and
connect()blocked by default (
globalOutbound: null) when using
DynamicWorkerExecutor
- Console capture —
console.log/warn/errorcaptured and returned in
ExecuteResult.logs
- Execution timeout — Configurable via
timeoutoption (default 30s)
See the Code Mode documentation for full API reference and examples.
- Removed
Workers AI and AI Gateway have received a series of dashboard improvements to help you get started faster and manage your AI workloads more easily.
Navigation and discoverability
AI now has its own top-level section in the Cloudflare dashboard sidebar, so you can find AI features without digging through menus.
Onboarding and getting started
Getting started with AI Gateway is now simpler. When you create your first gateway, we now show your gateway's OpenAI-compatible endpoint and step-by-step guidance to help you configure it. The Playground also includes helpful prompts, and usage pages have clear next steps if you have not made any requests yet.
We've also combined the previously separate code example sections into one view with dropdown selectors for API type, provider, SDK, and authentication method so you can now customize the exact code snippet you need from one place.
Dynamic Routing
- The route builder is now more performant and responsive.
- You can now copy route names to your clipboard with a single click.
- Code examples use the Universal Endpoint format, making it easier to integrate routes into your application.
Observability and analytics
- Small monetary values now display correctly in cost analytics charts, so you can accurately track spending at any scale.
Accessibility
- Improvements to keyboard navigation within the AI Gateway, specifically when exploring usage by provider.
- Improvements to sorting and filtering components on the Workers AI models page.
For more information, refer to the AI Gateway documentation.
Agents SDK v0.5.0: Protocol message control, retry utilities, data parts, and @cloudflare/ai-chat v0.1.0
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ adds built-in retry utilities, per-connection protocol message control, and a fully rewritten
@cloudflare/ai-chatwith data parts, tool approval persistence, and zero breaking changes.
A new
this.retry()method lets you retry any async operation with exponential backoff and jitter. You can pass an optional
shouldRetrypredicate to bail early on non-retryable errors.
Retry options are also available per-task on
queue(),
schedule(),
scheduleEvery(), and
addMcpServer():
Retry options are validated eagerly at enqueue/schedule time, and invalid values throw immediately. Internal retries have also been added for workflow operations (
terminateWorkflow,
pauseWorkflow, and others) with Durable Object-aware error detection.
Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP server lists) to every WebSocket connection. You can now suppress these per-connection for clients that cannot handle them — binary-only devices, MQTT clients, or lightweight embedded systems.
Connections with protocol messages disabled still fully participate in RPC and regular messaging. Use
isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection)to check a connection's status at any time. The flag persists across Durable Object hibernation.
See Protocol messages for full documentation.
The first stable release of
@cloudflare/ai-chatships alongside this release with a major refactor of
AIChatAgentinternals — new
ResumableStreamclass, WebSocket
ChatTransport, and simplified SSE parsing — with zero breaking changes. Existing code using
AIChatAgentand
useAgentChatworks as-is.
Key new features:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
data-*) to messages alongside text. Supports reconciliation (type+id updates in-place), append, and transient parts (ephemeral via
onDatacallback). See Data parts.
- Tool approval persistence — The
needsApprovalapproval UI now survives page refresh and DO hibernation. The streaming message is persisted to SQLite when a tool enters
approval-requestedstate.
maxPersistedMessages— Cap SQLite message storage with automatic oldest-message deletion.
bodyoption on
useAgentChat— Send custom data with every request (static or dynamic).
- Incremental persistence — Hash-based cache to skip redundant SQL writes.
- Row size guard — Automatic two-pass compaction when messages approach the SQLite 2 MB limit.
autoContinueAfterToolResultdefaults to
true— Client-side tool results and tool approvals now automatically trigger a server continuation, matching server-executed tool behavior. Set
autoContinueAfterToolResult: falsein
useAgentChatto restore the previous behavior.
Notable bug fixes:
- Resolved stream resumption race conditions
- Resolved an issue where
setMessagesfunctional updater sent empty arrays
- Resolved an issue where client tool schemas were lost after DO hibernation
- Resolved
InvalidPromptErrorafter tool approval (
approval.idwas dropped)
- Resolved an issue where message metadata was not propagated on broadcast/resume paths
- Resolved an issue where
clearAll()did not clear in-memory chunk buffers
- Resolved an issue where
reasoning-deltasilently dropped data when
reasoning-startwas missed during stream resumption
getQueue(),
getQueues(),
getSchedule(),
dequeue(),
dequeueAll(), and
dequeueAllByCallback()were unnecessarily
asyncdespite only performing synchronous SQL operations. They now return values directly instead of wrapping them in Promises. This is backward compatible — existing code using
awaiton these methods will continue to work.
- Fix TypeScript "excessively deep" error — A depth counter on
CanSerializeand
IsSerializableParamtypes bails out to
trueafter 10 levels of recursion, preventing the "Type instantiation is excessively deep" error with deeply nested types like AI SDK
CoreMessage[].
- POST SSE keepalive — The POST SSE handler now sends
event: pingevery 30 seconds to keep the connection alive, matching the existing GET SSE handler behavior. This prevents POST response streams from being silently dropped by proxies during long-running tool calls.
- Widened peer dependency ranges — Peer dependency ranges across packages have been widened to prevent cascading major bumps during 0.x minor releases.
@cloudflare/ai-chatand
@cloudflare/codemodeare now marked as optional peer dependencies.
To update to the latest version:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
Sandboxes and Containers now support running Docker for "Docker-in-Docker" setups. This is particularly useful when your end users or agents want to run a full sandboxed development environment.
This allows you to:
- Develop containerized applications with your Sandbox
- Run isolated test environments for images
- Build container images as part of CI/CD workflows
- Deploy arbitrary images supplied at runtime within a container
For Sandbox SDK users, see the Docker-in-Docker guide for instructions on combining Docker with the SandboxSDK. For general Containers usage, see the Containers FAQ.
A new Workers Best Practices guide provides opinionated recommendations for building fast, reliable, observable, and secure Workers. The guide draws on production patterns, Cloudflare internal usage, and best practices observed from developers building on Workers.
Key guidance includes:
- Keep your compatibility date current and enable
nodejs_compat— Ensure you have access to the latest runtime features and Node.js built-in modules.
- Generate binding types with
wrangler types— Never hand-write your
Envinterface. Let Wrangler generate it from your actual configuration to catch mismatches at compile time.
- Stream request and response bodies — Avoid buffering large payloads in memory. Use
TransformStreamand
pipeToto stay within the 128 MB memory limit and improve time-to-first-byte.
- Use bindings, not REST APIs — Bindings to KV, R2, D1, Queues, and other Cloudflare services are direct, in-process references with no network hop and no authentication overhead.
- Use Queues and Workflows for background work — Move long-running or retriable tasks out of the critical request path. Use Queues for simple fan-out and buffering, and Workflows for multi-step durable processes.
- Enable Workers Logs and Traces — Configure observability before deploying to production so you have data when you need to debug.
- Avoid global mutable state — Workers reuse isolates across requests. Storing request-scoped data in module-level variables causes cross-request data leaks.
- Always
awaitor
waitUntilyour Promises — Floating promises cause silent bugs and dropped work.
- Use Web Crypto for secure token generation — Never use
Math.random()for security-sensitive operations.
To learn more, refer to Workers Best Practices.
- Keep your compatibility date current and enable
Disclaimer: Please note that v5.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.
Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0-beta.1 ↗
In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.
There may be changes that are not captured in this changelog. Feel free to open an issue to report any inaccuracies, and we will make sure it gets into the changelog before the v5.0.0 release.
Most of the breaking changes below are caused by improvements to the accuracy of the base OpenAPI schemas, which sometimes translates to breaking changes in downstream clients that depend on those schemas.
Please ensure you read through the list of changes below and the migration guide before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.
The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5 Migration Guide ↗ for detailed migration instructions.
abusereports
acm.totaltls
apigateway.configurations
cloudforceone.threatevents
d1.database
intel.indicatorfeeds
logpush.edge
origintlsclientauth.hostnames
queues.consumers
radar.bgp
rulesets.rules
schemavalidation.schemas
snippets
zerotrust.dlp
zerotrust.networks
abusereports- Abuse report management
abusereports.mitigations- Abuse report mitigation actions
ai.tomarkdown- AI-powered markdown conversion
aigateway.dynamicrouting- AI Gateway dynamic routing configuration
aigateway.providerconfigs- AI Gateway provider configurations
aisearch- AI-powered search functionality
aisearch.instances- AI Search instance management
aisearch.tokens- AI Search authentication tokens
alerting.silences- Alert silence management
brandprotection.logomatches- Brand protection logo match detection
brandprotection.logos- Brand protection logo management
brandprotection.matches- Brand protection match results
brandprotection.queries- Brand protection query management
cloudforceone.binarystorage- CloudForce One binary storage
connectivity.directory- Connectivity directory services
d1.database- D1 database management
diagnostics.endpointhealthchecks- Endpoint health check diagnostics
fraud- Fraud detection and prevention
iam.sso- IAM Single Sign-On configuration
loadbalancers.monitorgroups- Load balancer monitor groups
organizations- Organization management
organizations.organizationprofile- Organization profile settings
origintlsclientauth.hostnamecertificates- Origin TLS client auth hostname certificates
origintlsclientauth.hostnames- Origin TLS client auth hostnames
origintlsclientauth.zonecertificates- Origin TLS client auth zone certificates
pipelines- Data pipeline management
pipelines.sinks- Pipeline sink configurations
pipelines.streams- Pipeline stream configurations
queues.subscriptions- Queue subscription management
r2datacatalog- R2 Data Catalog integration
r2datacatalog.credentials- R2 Data Catalog credentials
r2datacatalog.maintenanceconfigs- R2 Data Catalog maintenance configurations
r2datacatalog.namespaces- R2 Data Catalog namespaces
radar.bots- Radar bot analytics
radar.ct- Radar certificate transparency data
radar.geolocations- Radar geolocation data
realtimekit.activesession- Real-time Kit active session management
realtimekit.analytics- Real-time Kit analytics
realtimekit.apps- Real-time Kit application management
realtimekit.livestreams- Real-time Kit live streaming
realtimekit.meetings- Real-time Kit meeting management
realtimekit.presets- Real-time Kit preset configurations
realtimekit.recordings- Real-time Kit recording management
realtimekit.sessions- Real-time Kit session management
realtimekit.webhooks- Real-time Kit webhook configurations
tokenvalidation.configuration- Token validation configuration
tokenvalidation.rules- Token validation rules
workers.beta- Workers beta features
edit()
update()
list()
create()
get()
update()
scan_list()
scan_review()
scan_trigger()
create()
delete()
list()
get()
list()
summary()
timeseries()
timeseries_groups()
changes()
snapshot()
delete()
create()
delete()
edit()
get()
list()
- Type inference improvements: Allow Pyright to properly infer TypedDict types within SequenceNotStr
- Type completeness: Add missing types to method arguments and response models
- Pydantic compatibility: Ensure compatibility with Pydantic versions prior to 2.8.0 when using additional fields
- Multipart form data: Correctly handle sending multipart/form-data requests with JSON data
- Header handling: Do not send headers with default values set to omit
- GET request headers: Don't send Content-Type header on GET requests
- Response body model accuracy: Broad improvements to the correctness of models
- Discriminated unions: Correctly handle nested discriminated unions in response parsing
- Extra field types: Parse extra field types correctly
- Empty metadata: Ignore empty metadata fields during parsing
- Singularization rules: Update resource name singularization rules for better consistency
-
Introducing GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, @cloudflare/tanstack-ai, and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1
We're excited to announce GLM-4.7-Flash on Workers AI, a fast and efficient text generation model optimized for multilingual dialogue and instruction-following tasks, along with the brand-new @cloudflare/tanstack-ai ↗ package and workers-ai-provider v3.1.1 ↗.
You can now run AI agents entirely on Cloudflare. With GLM-4.7-Flash's multi-turn tool calling support, plus full compatibility with TanStack AI and the Vercel AI SDK, you have everything you need to build agentic applications that run completely at the edge.
@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flashis a multilingual model with a 131,072 token context window, making it ideal for long-form content generation, complex reasoning tasks, and multilingual applications.
Key Features and Use Cases:
- Multi-turn Tool Calling for Agents: Build AI agents that can call functions and tools across multiple conversation turns
- Multilingual Support: Built to handle content generation in multiple languages effectively
- Large Context Window: 131,072 tokens for long-form writing, complex reasoning, and processing long documents
- Fast Inference: Optimized for low-latency responses in chatbots and virtual assistants
- Instruction Following: Excellent at following complex instructions for code generation and structured tasks
Use GLM-4.7-Flash through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/runor
/v1/chat/completions, AI Gateway, or via workers-ai-provider for the Vercel AI SDK.
Pricing is available on the model page or pricing page.
We've released
@cloudflare/tanstack-ai, a new package that brings Workers AI and AI Gateway support to TanStack AI ↗. This provides a framework-agnostic alternative for developers who prefer TanStack's approach to building AI applications.
Workers AI adapters support four configuration modes — plain binding (
env.AI), plain REST, AI Gateway binding (
env.AI.gateway(id)), and AI Gateway REST — across all capabilities:
- Chat (
createWorkersAiChat) — Streaming chat completions with tool calling, structured output, and reasoning text streaming.
- Image generation (
createWorkersAiImage) — Text-to-image models.
- Transcription (
createWorkersAiTranscription) — Speech-to-text.
- Text-to-speech (
createWorkersAiTts) — Audio generation.
- Summarization (
createWorkersAiSummarize) — Text summarization.
AI Gateway adapters route requests from third-party providers — OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and OpenRouter — through Cloudflare AI Gateway for caching, rate limiting, and unified billing.
To get started:
The Workers AI provider for the Vercel AI SDK ↗ now supports three new capabilities beyond chat and image generation:
- Transcription (
provider.transcription(model)) — Speech-to-text with automatic handling of model-specific input formats across binding and REST paths.
- Text-to-speech (
provider.speech(model)) — Audio generation with support for voice and speed options.
- Reranking (
provider.reranking(model)) — Document reranking for RAG pipelines and search result ordering.
This release also includes a comprehensive reliability overhaul (v3.0.5):
- Fixed streaming — Responses now stream token-by-token instead of buffering all chunks, using a proper
TransformStreampipeline with backpressure.
- Fixed tool calling — Resolved issues with tool call ID sanitization, conversation history preservation, and a heuristic that silently fell back to non-streaming mode when tools were defined.
- Premature stream termination detection — Streams that end unexpectedly now report
finishReason: "error"instead of silently reporting
"stop".
- AI Search support — Added
createAISearchas the canonical export (renamed from AutoRAG).
createAutoRAGstill works with a deprecation warning.
To upgrade:
Workers VPC now supports Cloudflare Origin CA certificates when connecting to your private services over HTTPS. Previously, Workers VPC only trusted certificates issued by publicly trusted certificate authorities (for example, Let's Encrypt, DigiCert).
With this change, you can use free Cloudflare Origin CA certificates on your origin servers within private networks and connect to them from Workers VPC using the
httpsscheme. This is useful for encrypting traffic between the tunnel and your service without needing to provision certificates from a public CA.
For more information, refer to Supported TLS certificates.
In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we have established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.
With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to help you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.
This release brings new capabilities for AI Search, enhanced Workers Script placement controls, and numerous bug fixes based on community feedback. We also begun laying foundational work for improving the v4 to v5 migration process. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the March 2026 release timeline.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
- ai_search_instance: add data source for querying AI Search instances
- ai_search_token: add data source for querying AI Search tokens
- account: add support for tenant unit management with new
unitfield
- account: add automatic mapping from
managed_by.parent_org_idto
unit.id
- authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates
- authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates
- authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings
- workers_kv: add
valuefield to data source to retrieve KV values directly
- workers_script: add
scriptfield to data source to retrieve script content
- workers_script: add support for
simplerate limit binding
- workers_script: add support for targeted placement mode with
placement.targetarray for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host)
- workers_script: add
placement_modeand
placement_statuscomputed fields
- zero_trust_dex_test: add data source with filter support for finding specific tests
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: add
enabled_entriesfield for flexible entry management
- account: map
managed_by.parent_org_idto
unit.idin unmarshall and add acceptance tests
- authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add certificate normalization to prevent drift
- authenticated_origin_pulls: handle array response and implement full lifecycle
- authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: fix resource and tests
- cloudforce_one_request_message: use correct
request_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- dns_zone_transfers_incoming: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- dns_zone_transfers_outgoing: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- email_routing_settings: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- hyperdrive_config: add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift
- hyperdrive_config: add normalization for empty
mtlsobjects to prevent unnecessary diffs
- magic_network_monitoring_rule: use correct
account_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- mtls_certificates: fix resource and test
- pages_project: revert build_config to computed optional
- stream_key: use correct
account_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- total_tls: use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting
- waiting_room_rules: use correct
waiting_room_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- workers_script: add support for placement mode/status
- zero_trust_access_application: update v4 version on migration tests
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: update tests to match API
- zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: use correct
entry_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: use correct
entry_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- zero_trust_organization: fix plan issues
- add state upgraders to 95+ resources to lay the foundation for replacing Grit (still under active development)
- certificate_pack: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
- custom_hostname_fallback_origin: add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support
- dns_record: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
- leaked_credential_check: add import functionality and tests
- load_balancer_pool: add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format
- pages_project: add state migration handlers
- tiered_cache: add state migration handlers
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: deprecate
entriesfield in favor of
enabled_entries
Workers no longer have a limit of 1000 subrequests per invocation, allowing you to make more
fetch()calls or requests to Cloudflare services on every incoming request. This is especially important for long-running Workers requests, such as open websockets on Durable Objects or long-running Workflows, as these could often exceed this limit and error.
By default, Workers on paid plans are now limited to 10,000 subrequests per invocation, but this limit can be increased up to 10 million by setting the new
subrequestslimit in your Wrangler configuration file.
Workers on the free plan remain limited to 50 external subrequests and 1000 subrequests to Cloudflare services per invocation.
To protect against runaway code or unexpected costs, you can also set a lower limit for both subrequests and CPU usage.
For more information, refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for limits and subrequest limits.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now integrates seamlessly @vitejs/plugin-rsc ↗, the official Vite plugin for React Server Components ↗.
A
childEnvironmentsoption has been added to the plugin config to enable using multiple environments within a single Worker. The parent environment can then import modules from a child environment in order to access a separate module graph. For a typical RSC use case, the plugin might be configured as in the following example:
@vitejs/plugin-rscprovides the lower level functionality that frameworks, such as React Router ↗, build upon. The GitHub repository includes a basic Cloudflare example ↗.
The Sandbox SDK ↗ now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.
The new
terminal()method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.
Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.
The new
@cloudflare/sandbox/xtermexport provides a
SandboxAddonfor xterm.js ↗ with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.
To update to the latest version:
Agents SDK v0.4.0: Readonly connections, MCP security improvements, x402 v2 migration, and custom MCP OAuth providers
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings readonly connections, MCP protocol and security improvements, x402 payment protocol v2 migration, and the ability to customize OAuth for MCP server connections.
Agents can now restrict WebSocket clients to read-only access, preventing them from modifying agent state. This is useful for dashboards, spectator views, or any scenario where clients should observe but not mutate.
New hooks:
shouldConnectionBeReadonly,
setConnectionReadonly,
isConnectionReadonly. Readonly connections block both client-side
setState()and mutating
@callable()methods, and the readonly flag survives hibernation.
The new
createMcpOAuthProvidermethod on the
Agentclass allows subclasses to override the default OAuth provider used when connecting to MCP servers. This enables custom authentication strategies such as pre-registered client credentials or mTLS, beyond the built-in dynamic client registration.
Upgraded the MCP SDK to 1.26.0 to prevent cross-client response leakage. Stateless MCP Servers should now create a new
McpServerinstance per request instead of sharing a single instance. A guard is added in this version of the MCP SDK which will prevent connection to a Server instance that has already been connected to a transport. Developers will need to modify their code if they declare their
McpServerinstance as a global variable.
Added
callbackPathoption to
addMcpServerto prevent instance name leakage in MCP OAuth callback URLs. When
sendIdentityOnConnectis
false,
callbackPathis now required — the default callback URL would expose the instance name, undermining the security intent. Also fixes callback request detection to match via the
stateparameter instead of a loose
/callbackURL substring check, enabling custom callback paths.
onStateChangedis a drop-in rename of
onStateUpdate(same signature, same behavior).
onStateUpdatestill works but emits a one-time console warning per class.
validateStateChangerejections now propagate a
CF_AGENT_STATE_ERRORmessage back to the client.
Migrated the x402 MCP payment integration from the legacy
x402package to
@x402/coreand
@x402/evmv2.
Breaking changes for x402 users:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
x402with
@x402/coreand
@x402/evm
PaymentRequirementstype now uses v2 fields (e.g.
amountinstead of
maxAmountRequired)
X402ClientConfig.accounttype changed from
viem.Accountto
ClientEvmSigner(structurally compatible with
privateKeyToAccount())
Network identifiers now accept both legacy names and CAIP-2 format:
Other x402 changes:
X402ClientConfig.networkis now optional — the client auto-selects from available payment requirements
- Server-side lazy initialization: facilitator connection is deferred until the first paid tool invocation
- Payment tokens support both v2 (
PAYMENT-SIGNATURE) and v1 (
X-PAYMENT) HTTP headers
- Added
normalizeNetworkexport for converting legacy network names to CAIP-2 format
- Re-exports
PaymentRequirements,
PaymentRequired,
Network,
FacilitatorConfig, and
ClientEvmSignerfrom
agents/x402
- Fix
useAgentand
AgentClientcrashing when using
basePathrouting
- CORS handling delegated to partyserver's native support (simpler, more reliable)
- Client-side
onStateUpdateErrorcallback for handling rejected state updates
To update to the latest version:
- Peer dependencies changed: replace
Get your content updates into AI Search faster and avoid a full rescan when you do not need it.
Updated a file or need to retry one that errored? When you know exactly which file changed, you can now reindex it directly instead of rescanning your entire data source.
Go to Overview > Indexed Items and select the sync icon next to any file to reindex it immediately.
By default, AI Search crawls all sitemaps listed in your
robots.txt, up to the maximum files per index limit. If your site has multiple sitemaps but you only want to index a specific set, you can now specify a single sitemap URL to limit what the crawler visits.
For example, if your
robots.txtlists both
blog-sitemap.xmland
docs-sitemap.xml, you can specify just
https://example.com/docs-sitemap.xmlto index only your documentation.
Configure your selection anytime in Settings > Parsing options > Specific sitemaps, then trigger a sync to apply the changes.
Learn more about indexing controls and website crawling configuration.
R2 SQL now supports five approximate aggregation functions for fast analysis of large datasets. These functions trade minor precision for improved performance on high-cardinality data.
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, percentile)— Returns the approximate value at a given percentile (0.0 to 1.0). Works on integer and decimal columns.
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT_WITH_WEIGHT(column, weight, percentile)— Weighted percentile calculation where each row contributes proportionally to its weight column value.
APPROX_MEDIAN(column)— Returns the approximate median. Equivalent to
APPROX_PERCENTILE_CONT(column, 0.5).
APPROX_DISTINCT(column)— Returns the approximate number of distinct values. Works on any column type.
APPROX_TOP_K(column, k)— Returns the
kmost frequent values with their counts as a JSON array.
All functions support
WHEREfilters. All except
APPROX_TOP_Ksupport
GROUP BY.
For the full syntax and additional examples, refer to the SQL reference.
-
Visualize data, share links, and create exports with the new Workers Observability dashboard
The Workers Observability dashboard ↗ has some major updates to make it easier to debug your application's issues and share findings with your team.
You can now:
- Create visualizations — Build charts from your Worker data directly in a Worker's Observability tab
- Export data as JSON or CSV — Download logs and traces for offline analysis or to share with teammates
- Share events and traces — Generate direct URLs to specific events, invocations, and traces that open standalone pages with full context
- Customize table columns — Improved field picker to add, remove, and reorder columns in the events table
- Expandable event details — Expand events inline to view full details without leaving the table
- Keyboard shortcuts — Navigate the dashboard with hotkey support
These updates are now live in the Cloudflare dashboard, both in a Worker's Observability tab and in the account-level Observability dashboard for a unified experience. To get started, go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Observability.
Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing ↗.
All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.
If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide ↗ or try one of our tutorials to get started.
Cloudflare Workflows now automatically generates visual diagrams from your code
Your Workflow is parsed to provide a visual map of the Workflow structure, allowing you to:
- Understand how steps connect and execute
- Visualize loops and nested logic
- Follow branching paths for conditional logic
You can collapse loops and nested logic to see the high-level flow, or expand them to see every step.
Workflow diagrams are available in beta for all JavaScript and TypeScript Workflows. Find your Workflows in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ to see their diagrams.
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ brings first-class support for Cloudflare Workflows, synchronous state management, and new scheduling capabilities.
Agents excel at real-time communication and state management. Workflows excel at durable execution. Together, they enable powerful patterns where Agents handle WebSocket connections while Workflows handle long-running tasks, retries, and human-in-the-loop flows.
Use the new
AgentWorkflowclass to define workflows with typed access to your Agent:
Start workflows from your Agent with
runWorkflow()and handle lifecycle events:
Key workflow methods on your Agent:
runWorkflow(workflowName, params, options?)— Start a workflow with optional metadata
getWorkflow(workflowId)/
getWorkflows(criteria?)— Query workflows with cursor-based pagination
approveWorkflow(workflowId)/
rejectWorkflow(workflowId)— Human-in-the-loop approval flows
pauseWorkflow(),
resumeWorkflow(),
terminateWorkflow()— Workflow control
State updates are now synchronous with a new
validateStateChange()validation hook:
The new
scheduleEvery()method enables fixed-interval recurring tasks with built-in overlap prevention:
- Client-side RPC timeout — Set timeouts on callable method invocations
StreamingResponse.error(message)— Graceful stream error signaling
getCallableMethods()— Introspection API for discovering callable methods
- Connection close handling — Pending calls are automatically rejected on disconnect
Secure email reply routing — Email replies are now secured with HMAC-SHA256 signed headers, preventing unauthorized routing of emails to agent instances.
Routing improvements:
basePathoption to bypass default URL construction for custom routing
- Server-sent identity — Agents send
nameand
agenttype on connect
- New
onIdentityand
onIdentityChangecallbacks on the client
To update to the latest version:
For the complete Workflows API reference and patterns, see Run Workflows.
-
Local Uploads is now available in open beta. Enable it on your R2 bucket to improve upload performance when clients upload data from a different region than your bucket. With Local Uploads enabled, object data is written to storage infrastructure near the client, then asynchronously replicated to your bucket. The object is immediately accessible and remains strongly consistent throughout. Refer to How R2 works for details on how data is written to your bucket.
In our tests, we observed up to 75% reduction in Time to Last Byte (TTLB) for upload requests when Local Uploads is enabled.
This feature is ideal when:
- Your users are globally distributed
- Upload performance and reliability is critical to your application
- You want to optimize write performance without changing your bucket's primary location
To enable Local Uploads on your bucket, find Local Uploads in your bucket settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, or run:
Enabling Local Uploads on a bucket is seamless: existing uploads will complete as expected and there’s no interruption to traffic. There is no additional cost to enable Local Uploads. Upload requests incur the standard Class A operation costs same as upload requests made without Local Uploads.
For more information, refer to Local Uploads.
The minimum
cacheTtlparameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both
get()and
getWithMetadata()methods.
This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.
The
cacheTtlparameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:
The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds
cacheTtl.
This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.