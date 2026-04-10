Browser Rendering adds Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) and MCP client support

Browser Rendering now exposes the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), the low-level protocol that powers browser automation. The growing ecosystem of CDP-based agent tools, along with existing CDP automation scripts, can now use Browser Rendering directly.

Any CDP-compatible client, including Puppeteer and Playwright, can connect from any environment, whether that is Cloudflare Workers, your local machine, or a cloud environment. All you need is your Cloudflare API key.

For any existing CDP script, switching to Browser Rendering is a one-line change:

JavaScript const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer-core" ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . connect ( { browserWSEndpoint : `wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000` , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ API_TOKEN } ` }, } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" ) ; console . log ( await page . title ()) ; await browser . close () ; Explain Code

Additionally, MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenCode can now use Browser Rendering as their remote browser via the chrome-devtools-mcp ↗ package.

Here is an example of how to configure Browser Rendering for Claude Desktop:

{ " mcpServers " : { " browser-rendering " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "chrome-devtools-mcp@latest" , "--wsEndpoint=wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000" , "--wsHeaders={ \" Authorization \" : \" Bearer <API_TOKEN> \" }" ] } } } Explain Code

To get started, refer to the CDP documentation.