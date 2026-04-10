Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Browser Rendering adds Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) and MCP client support
Browser Rendering now exposes the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), the low-level protocol that powers browser automation. The growing ecosystem of CDP-based agent tools, along with existing CDP automation scripts, can now use Browser Rendering directly.
Any CDP-compatible client, including Puppeteer and Playwright, can connect from any environment, whether that is Cloudflare Workers, your local machine, or a cloud environment. All you need is your Cloudflare API key.
For any existing CDP script, switching to Browser Rendering is a one-line change:
Additionally, MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenCode can now use Browser Rendering as their remote browser via the chrome-devtools-mcp ↗ package.
Here is an example of how to configure Browser Rendering for Claude Desktop:
To get started, refer to the CDP documentation.