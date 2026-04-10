 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Browser Rendering adds Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) and MCP client support

Browser Rendering

Browser Rendering now exposes the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP), the low-level protocol that powers browser automation. The growing ecosystem of CDP-based agent tools, along with existing CDP automation scripts, can now use Browser Rendering directly.

Any CDP-compatible client, including Puppeteer and Playwright, can connect from any environment, whether that is Cloudflare Workers, your local machine, or a cloud environment. All you need is your Cloudflare API key.

For any existing CDP script, switching to Browser Rendering is a one-line change:

JavaScript
const puppeteer = require("puppeteer-core");


const browser = await puppeteer.connect({
  browserWSEndpoint:
    `wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000`,
  headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${API_TOKEN}` },
});


const page = await browser.newPage();
await page.goto("https://example.com");
console.log(await page.title());
await browser.close();

Additionally, MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenCode can now use Browser Rendering as their remote browser via the chrome-devtools-mcp package.

Here is an example of how to configure Browser Rendering for Claude Desktop:

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "browser-rendering": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": [
        "-y",
        "chrome-devtools-mcp@latest",
        "--wsEndpoint=wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000",
        "--wsHeaders={\"Authorization\":\"Bearer <API_TOKEN>\"}"
      ]
    }
  }
}

To get started, refer to the CDP documentation.