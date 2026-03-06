 Skip to content
Workflows now supports step context in production & local development

Workflows Workers

Cloudflare Workflows allows you to configure specific retry logic for each step in your workflow execution. Now, you can access which retry attempt is currently executing for calls to step.do():

TypeScript
await step.do("my-step", async (ctx) => {
  // ctx.attempt is 1 on first try, 2 on first retry, etc.
  console.log(`Attempt ${ctx.attempt}`);
});

You can use the step context for improved logging & observability, progressive backoff, or conditional logic in your workflow definition.

Note that the current attempt number is 1-indexed. For more information on retry behavior, refer to Sleeping and Retrying.