Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workflows now supports step context in production & local development
Cloudflare Workflows allows you to configure specific retry logic for each step in your workflow execution. Now, you can access which retry attempt is currently executing for calls to
step.do():
You can use the step context for improved logging & observability, progressive backoff, or conditional logic in your workflow definition.
Note that the current attempt number is 1-indexed. For more information on retry behavior, refer to Sleeping and Retrying.