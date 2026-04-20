Moonshot AI Kimi K2.6 now available on Workers AI

@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6 is now available on Workers AI, in partnership with Moonshot AI for Day 0 support. Kimi K2.6 is a native multimodal agentic model from Moonshot AI that advances practical capabilities in long-horizon coding, coding-driven design, proactive autonomous execution, and swarm-based task orchestration.

Built on a Mixture-of-Experts architecture with 1T total parameters and 32B active per token, Kimi K2.6 delivers frontier-scale intelligence with efficient inference. It scores competitively against GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.6 on agentic and coding benchmarks, including BrowseComp (83.2), SWE-Bench Verified (80.2), and Terminal-Bench 2.0 (66.7).

Key capabilities

262.1k token context window for retaining full conversation history, tool definitions, and codebases across long-running agent sessions

for retaining full conversation history, tool definitions, and codebases across long-running agent sessions Long-horizon coding with significant improvements on complex, end-to-end coding tasks across languages including Rust, Go, and Python

with significant improvements on complex, end-to-end coding tasks across languages including Rust, Go, and Python Coding-driven design that transforms simple prompts and visual inputs into production-ready interfaces and full-stack workflows

that transforms simple prompts and visual inputs into production-ready interfaces and full-stack workflows Agent swarm orchestration scaling horizontally to 300 sub-agents executing 4,000 coordinated steps for complex autonomous tasks

scaling horizontally to 300 sub-agents executing 4,000 coordinated steps for complex autonomous tasks Vision inputs for processing images alongside text

for processing images alongside text Thinking mode with configurable reasoning depth

with configurable reasoning depth Multi-turn tool calling for building agents that invoke tools across multiple conversation turns

Differences from Kimi K2.5

If you are migrating from Kimi K2.5, note the following API changes:

K2.6 uses chat_template_kwargs.thinking to control reasoning, replacing chat_template_kwargs.enable_thinking

to control reasoning, replacing K2.6 returns reasoning content in the reasoning field, replacing reasoning_content

Get started

Use Kimi K2.6 through the Workers AI binding ( env.AI.run() ), the REST API at /ai/run , or the OpenAI-compatible endpoint at /v1/chat/completions . You can also use AI Gateway with any of these endpoints.

For more information, refer to the Kimi K2.6 model page and pricing.