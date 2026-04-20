Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Moonshot AI Kimi K2.6 now available on Workers AI
@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6 is now available on Workers AI, in partnership with Moonshot AI for Day 0 support. Kimi K2.6 is a native multimodal agentic model from Moonshot AI that advances practical capabilities in long-horizon coding, coding-driven design, proactive autonomous execution, and swarm-based task orchestration.
Built on a Mixture-of-Experts architecture with 1T total parameters and 32B active per token, Kimi K2.6 delivers frontier-scale intelligence with efficient inference. It scores competitively against GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.6 on agentic and coding benchmarks, including BrowseComp (83.2), SWE-Bench Verified (80.2), and Terminal-Bench 2.0 (66.7).
- 262.1k token context window for retaining full conversation history, tool definitions, and codebases across long-running agent sessions
- Long-horizon coding with significant improvements on complex, end-to-end coding tasks across languages including Rust, Go, and Python
- Coding-driven design that transforms simple prompts and visual inputs into production-ready interfaces and full-stack workflows
- Agent swarm orchestration scaling horizontally to 300 sub-agents executing 4,000 coordinated steps for complex autonomous tasks
- Vision inputs for processing images alongside text
- Thinking mode with configurable reasoning depth
- Multi-turn tool calling for building agents that invoke tools across multiple conversation turns
If you are migrating from Kimi K2.5, note the following API changes:
- K2.6 uses
chat_template_kwargs.thinkingto control reasoning, replacing
chat_template_kwargs.enable_thinking
- K2.6 returns reasoning content in the
reasoningfield, replacing
reasoning_content
Use Kimi K2.6 through the Workers AI binding (
env.AI.run()), the REST API at
/ai/run, or the OpenAI-compatible endpoint at
/v1/chat/completions. You can also use AI Gateway with any of these endpoints.
For more information, refer to the Kimi K2.6 model page and pricing.