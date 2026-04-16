Use the Artifacts Workers binding to create, inspect, fork, and delete repos directly from your Worker. The Artifacts binding returns repo handles that allow repo-scoped operations such as token management and forking.
Use the
REST API when you need to import a repo from another remote.
Add the Artifacts binding to your Wrangler config file:
" $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" ,
After you run
npx wrangler types, your Worker environment looks like this:
Wrangler generates the
Artifacts type for consumers and binds it directly in your environment.
If you authenticate with
wrangler login, Wrangler requests
artifacts:write by default.
Use namespace methods on
env.ARTIFACTS to create, list, inspect, or delete repos.
name
RepoName
required
opts.readOnly
boolean
optional
opts.description
string
optional
opts.setDefaultBranch
string
optional Returns
Promise<ArtifactsCreateRepoResult & { repo: ArtifactsRepo } >
async function createRepo ( artifacts ) { const created = await artifacts . create ( "starter-repo" , { description : "Repository for automation experiments" , setDefaultBranch : "main" , defaultBranch : created . defaultBranch , initialToken : created . token , async function createRepo ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const created = await artifacts . create ( "starter-repo" , { description : "Repository for automation experiments" , setDefaultBranch : "main" , defaultBranch : created . defaultBranch , initialToken : created . token ,
name
RepoName
required Returns
Promise<ArtifactsRepo | null>
async function getRepoHandle ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; async function getRepoHandle ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ;
opts.limit
number
optional
opts.cursor
Cursor
optional Returns
Promise<ArtifactsRepoListResult>
async function listRepos ( artifacts ) { const page = await artifacts . list ( { limit : 10 } ) ; names : page . repos . map ( ( repo ) => repo . name ) , nextCursor : page . cursor ?? null , async function listRepos ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const page = await artifacts . list ( { limit : 10 } ) ; names : page . repos . map ( ( repo ) => repo . name ) , nextCursor : page . cursor ?? null ,
name
RepoName
required Returns
Promise<boolean>
async function deleteRepo ( artifacts ) { return artifacts . delete ( "starter-repo" ) ; async function deleteRepo ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { return artifacts . delete ( "starter-repo" ) ;
Use the
repo returned by
create(), or first check that
await artifacts.get(name) returned a repo handle.
These examples match the current runtime binding surface. If your generated types show
import() or a discriminated union for
get(), those types are ahead of the current runtime.
Returns
Promise<ArtifactsRepoInfo | null>
Use
info() when you need repo metadata, including the remote URL.
async function getRemoteUrl ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; const info = await repo . info () ; return info ?. remote ?? null ; async function getRemoteUrl ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; const info = await repo . info () ; return info ?. remote ?? null ;
createToken(scope?, ttl?)
scope
"read" | "write"
optional (default: "write")
ttl
number
optional (seconds) Returns
Promise<ArtifactsCreateTokenResult>
async function mintReadToken ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; return repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; async function mintReadToken ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; return repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ;
token
ArtifactToken
required Returns
Promise<ArtifactsTokenValidation>
async function validateToken ( artifacts , token ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; return repo . validateToken ( token ) ; async function validateToken ( artifacts : Artifacts , token : string ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; return repo . validateToken ( token ) ;
Returns
Promise<ArtifactsTokenListResult>
async function listRepoTokens ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; const result = await repo . listTokens () ; async function listRepoTokens ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; const result = await repo . listTokens () ;
tokenOrId
string
required Returns
Promise<boolean>
async function revokeToken ( artifacts , tokenOrId ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; return repo . revokeToken ( tokenOrId ) ; async function revokeToken ( artifacts : Artifacts , tokenOrId : string ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; return repo . revokeToken ( tokenOrId ) ;
name
RepoName
required
opts.description
string
optional
opts.readOnly
boolean
optional
opts.defaultBranchOnly
boolean
optional Returns
Promise<ArtifactsCreateRepoResult>
async function forkRepo ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; const forked = await repo . fork ( "starter-repo-copy" , { description : "Fork for testing" , async function forkRepo ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; const forked = await repo . fork ( "starter-repo-copy" , { description : "Fork for testing" ,
This example combines the binding methods in one Worker route.
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/repos" ) { const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( request . method === "GET" && url . pathname === "/repos/starter-repo" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; const info = await repo . info () ; return Response . json ( info ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/tokens" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; const token = await repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; return Response . json ( token ) ; { message : "Use POST /repos, GET /repos/starter-repo, or POST /tokens." }, async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/repos" ) { const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( request . method === "GET" && url . pathname === "/repos/starter-repo" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; const info = await repo . info () ; return Response . json ( info ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/tokens" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; const token = await repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; return Response . json ( token ) ; { message : "Use POST /repos, GET /repos/starter-repo, or POST /tokens." }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Run
npx wrangler types in your own project and treat the generated
worker-configuration.d.ts file as the source of truth for the Artifacts binding types in that environment.
REST API Compare the binding methods with the underlying HTTP routes. Git protocol Use repo remotes and tokens with standard git-over-HTTPS clients.