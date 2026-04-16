Use the Artifacts Workers binding to create, inspect, fork, and delete repos directly from your Worker. The Artifacts binding returns repo handles that allow repo-scoped operations such as token management and forking.

Use the REST API when you need to import a repo from another remote.

Configure the binding

Add the Artifacts binding to your Wrangler config file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " artifacts " : [ { " binding " : "ARTIFACTS" , " namespace " : "default" } ] } TOML [[ artifacts ]] binding = "ARTIFACTS" namespace = "default"

After you run npx wrangler types , your Worker environment looks like this:

TypeScript export interface Env { ARTIFACTS : Artifacts ; }

Wrangler generates the Artifacts type for consumers and binds it directly in your environment.

If you authenticate with wrangler login , Wrangler requests artifacts:write by default.

Namespace methods

Use namespace methods on env.ARTIFACTS to create, list, inspect, or delete repos.

name RepoName required

opts.readOnly boolean optional

opts.description string optional

opts.setDefaultBranch string optional

Returns Promise<ArtifactsCreateRepoResult & { repo: ArtifactsRepo } >

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function createRepo ( artifacts ) { const created = await artifacts . create ( "starter-repo" , { description : "Repository for automation experiments" , readOnly : false , setDefaultBranch : "main" , } ) ; return { defaultBranch : created . defaultBranch , name : created . name , remote : created . remote , initialToken : created . token , }; } Explain Code TypeScript async function createRepo ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const created = await artifacts . create ( "starter-repo" , { description : "Repository for automation experiments" , readOnly : false , setDefaultBranch : "main" , } ) ; return { defaultBranch : created . defaultBranch , name : created . name , remote : created . remote , initialToken : created . token , }; } Explain Code

name RepoName required

Returns Promise<ArtifactsRepo | null>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function getRepoHandle ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return null ; } return repo ; } TypeScript async function getRepoHandle ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return null ; } return repo ; }

opts.limit number optional

opts.cursor Cursor optional

Returns Promise<ArtifactsRepoListResult>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function listRepos ( artifacts ) { const page = await artifacts . list ( { limit : 10 } ) ; return { names : page . repos . map ( ( repo ) => repo . name ) , nextCursor : page . cursor ?? null , }; } TypeScript async function listRepos ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const page = await artifacts . list ( { limit : 10 } ) ; return { names : page . repos . map ( ( repo ) => repo . name ) , nextCursor : page . cursor ?? null , }; }

name RepoName required

Returns Promise<boolean>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function deleteRepo ( artifacts ) { return artifacts . delete ( "starter-repo" ) ; } TypeScript async function deleteRepo ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { return artifacts . delete ( "starter-repo" ) ; }

Repo handle methods

Use the repo returned by create() , or first check that await artifacts.get(name) returned a repo handle.

These examples match the current runtime binding surface. If your generated types show import() or a discriminated union for get() , those types are ahead of the current runtime.

Returns Promise<ArtifactsRepoInfo | null>

Use info() when you need repo metadata, including the remote URL.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function getRemoteUrl ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return null ; } const info = await repo . info () ; return info ?. remote ?? null ; } TypeScript async function getRemoteUrl ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return null ; } const info = await repo . info () ; return info ?. remote ?? null ; }

scope "read" | "write" optional (default: "write")

ttl number optional (seconds)

Returns Promise<ArtifactsCreateTokenResult>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function mintReadToken ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } return repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; } TypeScript async function mintReadToken ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } return repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; }

token ArtifactToken required

Returns Promise<ArtifactsTokenValidation>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function validateToken ( artifacts , token ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } return repo . validateToken ( token ) ; } TypeScript async function validateToken ( artifacts : Artifacts , token : string ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } return repo . validateToken ( token ) ; }

Returns Promise<ArtifactsTokenListResult>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function listRepoTokens ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } const result = await repo . listTokens () ; return { total : result . total , tokens : result . tokens , }; } Explain Code TypeScript async function listRepoTokens ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } const result = await repo . listTokens () ; return { total : result . total , tokens : result . tokens , }; } Explain Code

tokenOrId string required

Returns Promise<boolean>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function revokeToken ( artifacts , tokenOrId ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } return repo . revokeToken ( tokenOrId ) ; } TypeScript async function revokeToken ( artifacts : Artifacts , tokenOrId : string ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } return repo . revokeToken ( tokenOrId ) ; }

name RepoName required

opts.description string optional

opts.readOnly boolean optional

opts.defaultBranchOnly boolean optional

Returns Promise<ArtifactsCreateRepoResult>

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function forkRepo ( artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } const forked = await repo . fork ( "starter-repo-copy" , { description : "Fork for testing" , defaultBranchOnly : true , readOnly : false , } ) ; return forked . remote ; } Explain Code TypeScript async function forkRepo ( artifacts : Artifacts ) { const repo = await artifacts . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { throw new Error ( "Repo not found" ) ; } const forked = await repo . fork ( "starter-repo-copy" , { description : "Fork for testing" , defaultBranchOnly : true , readOnly : false , } ) ; return forked . remote ; } Explain Code

Worker example

This example combines the binding methods in one Worker route.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/repos" ) { const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( "starter-repo" ) ; return Response . json ( { name : created . name , remote : created . remote , } ) ; } if ( request . method === "GET" && url . pathname === "/repos/starter-repo" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; } const info = await repo . info () ; return Response . json ( info ) ; } if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/tokens" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; } const token = await repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; return Response . json ( token ) ; } return Response . json ( { message : "Use POST /repos, GET /repos/starter-repo, or POST /tokens." }, { status : 404 }, ) ; }, }; Explain Code src/index.ts interface Env { ARTIFACTS : Artifacts ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/repos" ) { const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( "starter-repo" ) ; return Response . json ( { name : created . name , remote : created . remote , } ) ; } if ( request . method === "GET" && url . pathname === "/repos/starter-repo" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; } const info = await repo . info () ; return Response . json ( info ) ; } if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/tokens" ) { const repo = await env . ARTIFACTS . get ( "starter-repo" ) ; if ( ! repo ) { return Response . json ( { error : "Repo not found" }, { status : 404 } ) ; } const token = await repo . createToken ( "read" , 3600 ) ; return Response . json ( token ) ; } return Response . json ( { message : "Use POST /repos, GET /repos/starter-repo, or POST /tokens." }, { status : 404 }, ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code

Protect token routes This example omits authentication so it can focus on the binding surface. In production, authorize the caller before creating repos or returning tokens.

Generated types

Run npx wrangler types in your own project and treat the generated worker-configuration.d.ts file as the source of truth for the Artifacts binding types in that environment.

Next steps

REST API Compare the binding methods with the underlying HTTP routes.

Get started with Workers Use the binding in a full Worker project from local development through deploy.