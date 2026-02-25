 Skip to content
Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Run 15x more Containers with higher resource limits

Containers

You can now run more Containers concurrently with significantly higher limits on memory, vCPU, and disk.

LimitPrevious LimitNew Limit
Memory for concurrent live Container instances400GiB6TiB
vCPU for concurrent live Container instances1001,500
Disk for concurrent live Container instances2TB30TB

This 15x increase enables larger-scale workloads on Containers. You can now run 15,000 instances of the lite instance type, 6,000 instances of basic, over 1,500 instances of standard-1, or over 1,000 instances of standard-2 concurrently.

Refer to Limits for more details on the available instance types and limits.