Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Run 15x more Containers with higher resource limits
You can now run more Containers concurrently with significantly higher limits on memory, vCPU, and disk.
|Limit
|Previous Limit
|New Limit
|Memory for concurrent live Container instances
|400GiB
|6TiB
|vCPU for concurrent live Container instances
|100
|1,500
|Disk for concurrent live Container instances
|2TB
|30TB
This 15x increase enables larger-scale workloads on Containers. You can now run 15,000 instances of the
lite instance type, 6,000 instances of
basic, over 1,500 instances of
standard-1, or over 1,000 instances of
standard-2 concurrently.
Refer to Limits for more details on the available instance types and limits.