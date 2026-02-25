Run 15x more Containers with higher resource limits

You can now run more Containers concurrently with significantly higher limits on memory, vCPU, and disk.

Limit Previous Limit New Limit Memory for concurrent live Container instances 400GiB 6TiB vCPU for concurrent live Container instances 100 1,500 Disk for concurrent live Container instances 2TB 30TB

This 15x increase enables larger-scale workloads on Containers. You can now run 15,000 instances of the lite instance type, 6,000 instances of basic , over 1,500 instances of standard-1 , or over 1,000 instances of standard-2 concurrently.

Refer to Limits for more details on the available instance types and limits.