Using with MCP clients (CDP)
You can use the CDP endpoints with AI coding agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗. The chrome-devtools-mcp ↗ package provides an MCP server that allows AI assistants to control and inspect browser sessions.
Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with
Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol that enables AI assistants to interact with external tools and services. By configuring an MCP client with Browser Run, your AI coding agent can perform browser automation tasks like navigating to pages, taking screenshots, running performance audits, and debugging JavaScript.
- Node.js v20.19 or newer
- An MCP-compatible AI client (for example, Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode)
- A Browser Run API token with
Browser Rendering - Editpermissions
Add the following configuration to your MCP client settings file (the exact location depends on your client):
Add to
claude_desktop_config.json (Claude Desktop) or
~/.claude.json (Claude Code):
Add to
.opencode.jsonc:
Add to
~/.cursor/mcp.json:
Replace
ACCOUNT_ID with your Cloudflare account ID and
API_TOKEN with your Browser Run API token. You can obtain these from your Cloudflare dashboard.
For other MCP clients, refer to the chrome-devtools-mcp documentation ↗.
After configuring the MCP client, you can ask your AI agent to perform browser tasks:
The MCP server connects to Browser Run via WebSocket using the CDP protocol:
- WebSocket endpoint - The
--wsEndpointURL connects to the Browser Run service
- Authentication - The
--wsHeadersparameter includes your API token for authentication
- Keep-alive - The
keep_alivequery parameter (in milliseconds) specifies how long the session stays active
- MCP protocol - The server translates MCP tool calls into CDP commands
- chrome-devtools-mcp repository ↗ - Official MCP server for Chrome DevTools
- Model Context Protocol documentation ↗ - Learn more about MCP
- Claude Desktop MCP setup ↗ - Configure MCP servers in Claude Desktop
- Claude Code MCP setup ↗ - Configure MCP servers in Claude Code
- Cursor MCP setup ↗ - Configure MCP servers in Cursor
- OpenCode MCP setup ↗ - Configure MCP servers in OpenCode
If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.