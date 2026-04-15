Using with MCP clients (CDP)

You can use the CDP endpoints with AI coding agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗. The chrome-devtools-mcp ↗ package provides an MCP server that allows AI assistants to control and inspect browser sessions.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

What is MCP?

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open protocol that enables AI assistants to interact with external tools and services. By configuring an MCP client with Browser Run, your AI coding agent can perform browser automation tasks like navigating to pages, taking screenshots, running performance audits, and debugging JavaScript.

Prerequisites

Node.js v20.19 or newer

An MCP-compatible AI client (for example, Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, OpenCode)

A Browser Run API token with Browser Rendering - Edit permissions

Configure your MCP client

Add the following configuration to your MCP client settings file (the exact location depends on your client):

Claude Desktop and Claude Code

Add to claude_desktop_config.json (Claude Desktop) or ~/.claude.json (Claude Code):

{ " mcpServers " : { " browser-rendering " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "chrome-devtools-mcp@latest" , "--wsEndpoint=wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000" , "--wsHeaders={ \" Authorization \" : \" Bearer <API_TOKEN> \" }" ] } } } Explain Code

OpenCode

Add to .opencode.jsonc :

{ " mcp " : { " browser-rendering " : { " type " : "local" , " command " : [ "npx" , "-y" , "chrome-devtools-mcp@latest" , "--wsEndpoint=wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000" , "--wsHeaders={ \" Authorization \" : \" Bearer <API_TOKEN> \" }" ], " enabled " : true } } } Explain Code

Cursor

Add to ~/.cursor/mcp.json :

{ " mcpServers " : { " browser-rendering " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "chrome-devtools-mcp@latest" , "--wsEndpoint=wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000" , "--wsHeaders={ \" Authorization \" : \" Bearer <API_TOKEN> \" }" ] } } } Explain Code

Replace ACCOUNT_ID with your Cloudflare account ID and API_TOKEN with your Browser Run API token. You can obtain these from your Cloudflare dashboard.

For other MCP clients, refer to the chrome-devtools-mcp documentation ↗.

Example usage

After configuring the MCP client, you can ask your AI agent to perform browser tasks:

Navigate to https://example.com and take a screenshot of the homepage

Check the console messages on the current page for any errors

Run a Lighthouse audit on https://developers.cloudflare.com

How it works

The MCP server connects to Browser Run via WebSocket using the CDP protocol:

WebSocket endpoint - The --wsEndpoint URL connects to the Browser Run service Authentication - The --wsHeaders parameter includes your API token for authentication Keep-alive - The keep_alive query parameter (in milliseconds) specifies how long the session stays active MCP protocol - The server translates MCP tool calls into CDP commands

Session management The --wsEndpoint parameter creates a new browser session automatically when the MCP server starts. The session remains active for the duration specified in keep_alive (in the examples above, 10 minutes). The MCP server will use this session for all browser operations until it is restarted.

Additional resources

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.