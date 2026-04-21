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Container logs page now includes relevant Worker and Durable Object logs

Containers

The Container logs page now displays related Worker and Durable Object logs alongside container logs. This co-locates all relevant log events for a container application in one place, making it easier to trace requests and debug issues.

Container logs page showing Worker and Durable Object logs alongside container logs

You can filter to a single source when you need to isolate Container, Worker, or Durable Object output.

For information on configuring container logging, refer to How do Container logs work?.