Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Container logs page now includes relevant Worker and Durable Object logs
The Container logs page now displays related Worker and Durable Object logs alongside container logs. This co-locates all relevant log events for a container application in one place, making it easier to trace requests and debug issues.
You can filter to a single source when you need to isolate Container, Worker, or Durable Object output.
For information on configuring container logging, refer to How do Container logs work?.