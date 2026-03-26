STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/containers/platform-details/outbound-traffic/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/containers/platform-details/outbound-traffic/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/containers/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt. For bulk access (single file, use for large-context ingestion or vectorization): this product's full docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/containers/llms-full.txt. All Cloudflare docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms-full.txt.
Outbound Workers are Workers that handle HTTP requests made by your container. They act as programmable egress proxies, running on the same machine as the container with access to all Workers bindings.
Use outbound Workers to route requests to Workers functions and their bindings (KV, R2, Durable Objects, etc.)
Defining outbound handlers
Use outbound to intercept outbound HTTP traffic regardless of destination:
Use outboundByHost to map specific domain names or IP addresses to handler functions:
The container calls http://my.worker and the handler runs entirely inside the Workers runtime, outside of the container sandbox.
If you define both, outboundByHost handlers take precedence over the catch-all outbound handler.
Use Workers bindings in handlers
Outbound handlers have access to your Worker's bindings. Route container traffic to internal platform resources without changing application code.
The container calls http://my.kv/some-key and the outbound handler resolves it using the KV binding.
Access Durable Object state
The ctx argument exposes containerId, which lets you interact with the container's own Durable Object from an outbound handler.
Change policies at runtime
Use outboundHandlers to define named handlers, then assign them to specific hosts at runtime using setOutboundByHost(). You can also apply a handler globally with setOutboundHandler().
Apply handlers to hosts programmatically from your Worker:
Low-level API
To configure outbound interception directly on ctx.container, use interceptOutboundHttp for a specific IP or CIDR range, or interceptAllOutboundHttp for all traffic. Both accept a WorkerEntrypoint.
You can call these methods before or after starting the container, and even while connections are open. In-flight TCP connections pick up the new handler automatically — no connections are dropped.
The Container class will call these methods automatically when using the various functions shown above.
Local development
wrangler dev supports outbound interception. A sidecar process is spawned inside the container's network namespace. It applies TPROXY rules to route matching traffic to the local Workerd instance, mirroring production behavior.