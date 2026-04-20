Cloudflare Pipelines as a Logpush destination

Logpush has traditionally been great at delivering Cloudflare logs to a variety of destinations in JSON format. While JSON is flexible and easily readable, it can be inefficient to store and query at scale.

With this release, you can now send your logs directly to Pipelines to ingest, transform, and store your logs in R2 as Parquet files or Apache Iceberg tables managed by R2 Data Catalog. This makes the data footprint more compact and more efficient at querying your logs instantly with R2 SQL or any other query engine that supports Apache Iceberg or Parquet.

Transform logs before storage

Pipelines SQL runs on each log record in-flight, so you can reshape your data before it is written. For example, you can drop noisy fields, redact sensitive values, or derive new columns:

INSERT INTO http_logs_sink SELECT ClientIP, EdgeResponseStatus, to_timestamp_micros(EdgeStartTimestamp) AS event_time, upper (ClientRequestMethod) AS method, sha256(ClientIP) AS hashed_ip FROM http_logs_stream WHERE EdgeResponseStatus >= 400 ;

Pipelines SQL supports string functions, regex, hashing, JSON extraction, timestamp conversion, conditional expressions, and more. For the full list, refer to the Pipelines SQL reference.

Get started

To configure Pipelines as a Logpush destination, refer to Enable Cloudflare Pipelines.