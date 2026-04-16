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Relevance boosting

Boosting lets you bias search results toward documents with specific metadata characteristics. For example, you can promote recent documents, surface higher-priority pages, or deprioritize drafts. Boosting re-ranks results without replacing semantic relevance.

How it works

Boosting applies after the initial retrieval step and before reranking (if enabled):

  1. Search: AI Search retrieves up to 50 candidate chunks using vector search, keyword search, or both.
  2. Boost: Each candidate is re-scored using the metadata fields you specify in boost_by. The boost is additive to the original retrieval score.
  3. Rerank: If reranking is enabled, the boosted results are reranked by a reranking model.
  4. Return: The top max_num_results are returned.

Boosting can change the order of results within the candidate set, but cannot promote a chunk that the initial search step did not retrieve.

Supported fields

You can boost by the built-in timestamp field or by any field defined in your custom metadata schema.

Field typeSupported directions
datetimeasc, desc, exists, not_exists
numberasc, desc, exists, not_exists
textexists, not_exists only
booleanexists, not_exists only

Directions

The direction controls how the field value affects the ranking of each result:

DirectionEffect
descHigher field values score higher (for example, most recent).
ascLower field values score higher (for example, lowest cost).
existsDocuments that have the field score higher.
not_existsDocuments that do not have the field score higher.

If you omit direction, AI Search applies a default based on the field type:

Field typeDefault direction
number, datetime, timestampasc
text, booleanexists

Using asc or desc on a text or boolean field returns an error.

Configuration

Specify boost_by as an array of up to 3 objects when creating or updating an instance. Each object must reference a unique field.

FieldTypeRequiredDescription
fieldstringYesMetadata field name or timestamp. Must match your schema. Case-insensitive.
directionstringNoOne of asc, desc, exists, not_exists. Defaults by type.
TypeScript
const instance = await env.AI_SEARCH.create({
  id: "my-instance",
  retrieval_options: {
    boost_by: [
      { field: "timestamp", direction: "desc" },
      { field: "priority", direction: "desc" },
    ],
  },
});

To remove boosting, set boost_by to an empty array when updating the instance.

Per-request overrides

You can override boost_by on individual requests using ai_search_options.retrieval. Per-request values fully replace the instance-level default.

TypeScript
const instance = env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance");


const results = await instance.search({
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  ai_search_options: {
    retrieval: {
      boost_by: [{ field: "timestamp", direction: "desc" }],
    },
  },
});

To disable boosting for a single request, pass an empty array:

TypeScript
const results = await instance.search({
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  ai_search_options: {
    retrieval: {
      boost_by: [],
    },
  },
});

Common patterns

Here are some common ways to use relevance boosting:

PatternConfiguration
Prioritize recent documents[{ "field": "timestamp", "direction": "desc" }]
Promote by custom priority[{ "field": "priority", "direction": "desc" }]
Boost lower-cost options[{ "field": "cost", "direction": "asc" }]
Promote documents with an author[{ "field": "author", "direction": "exists" }]
Suppress drafts[{ "field": "draft", "direction": "not_exists" }]
Combine recency and priority[{ "field": "timestamp", "direction": "desc" }, { "field": "priority", "direction": "desc" }]

Limitations

  • Maximum of 3 boost fields per request.
  • Field names must match a field in your custom metadata schema or the built-in timestamp field.
  • text and boolean fields only support exists and not_exists directions.
  • Boost fields within a single request must be unique.
  • Boosting re-ranks the candidate set from the initial search. It cannot surface documents that were not retrieved.