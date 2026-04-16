Relevance boosting

Boosting lets you bias search results toward documents with specific metadata characteristics. For example, you can promote recent documents, surface higher-priority pages, or deprioritize drafts. Boosting re-ranks results without replacing semantic relevance.

How it works

Boosting applies after the initial retrieval step and before reranking (if enabled):

Search: AI Search retrieves up to 50 candidate chunks using vector search, keyword search, or both. Boost: Each candidate is re-scored using the metadata fields you specify in boost_by . The boost is additive to the original retrieval score. Rerank: If reranking is enabled, the boosted results are reranked by a reranking model. Return: The top max_num_results are returned.

Boosting can change the order of results within the candidate set, but cannot promote a chunk that the initial search step did not retrieve.

Supported fields

You can boost by the built-in timestamp field or by any field defined in your custom metadata schema.

Field type Supported directions datetime asc , desc , exists , not_exists number asc , desc , exists , not_exists text exists , not_exists only boolean exists , not_exists only

Directions

The direction controls how the field value affects the ranking of each result:

Direction Effect desc Higher field values score higher (for example, most recent). asc Lower field values score higher (for example, lowest cost). exists Documents that have the field score higher. not_exists Documents that do not have the field score higher.

If you omit direction , AI Search applies a default based on the field type:

Field type Default direction number , datetime , timestamp asc text , boolean exists

Using asc or desc on a text or boolean field returns an error.

Configuration

Specify boost_by as an array of up to 3 objects when creating or updating an instance. Each object must reference a unique field.

Field Type Required Description field string Yes Metadata field name or timestamp . Must match your schema. Case-insensitive. direction string No One of asc , desc , exists , not_exists . Defaults by type.

TypeScript const instance = await env . AI_SEARCH . create ( { id : "my-instance" , retrieval_options : { boost_by : [ { field : "timestamp" , direction : "desc" }, { field : "priority" , direction : "desc" }, ] , }, } ) ;

To remove boosting, set boost_by to an empty array when updating the instance.

Per-request overrides

You can override boost_by on individual requests using ai_search_options.retrieval . Per-request values fully replace the instance-level default.

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const results = await instance . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { boost_by : [ { field : "timestamp" , direction : "desc" } ] , }, }, } ) ; Explain Code

To disable boosting for a single request, pass an empty array:

TypeScript const results = await instance . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { boost_by : [] , }, }, } ) ;

Common patterns

Here are some common ways to use relevance boosting:

Pattern Configuration Prioritize recent documents [{ "field": "timestamp", "direction": "desc" }] Promote by custom priority [{ "field": "priority", "direction": "desc" }] Boost lower-cost options [{ "field": "cost", "direction": "asc" }] Promote documents with an author [{ "field": "author", "direction": "exists" }] Suppress drafts [{ "field": "draft", "direction": "not_exists" }] Combine recency and priority [{ "field": "timestamp", "direction": "desc" }, { "field": "priority", "direction": "desc" }]

Limitations