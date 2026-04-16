Relevance boosting
Boosting lets you bias search results toward documents with specific metadata characteristics. For example, you can promote recent documents, surface higher-priority pages, or deprioritize drafts. Boosting re-ranks results without replacing semantic relevance.
Boosting applies after the initial retrieval step and before reranking (if enabled):
- Search: AI Search retrieves up to 50 candidate chunks using vector search, keyword search, or both.
- Boost: Each candidate is re-scored using the metadata fields you specify in
boost_by. The boost is additive to the original retrieval score.
- Rerank: If reranking is enabled, the boosted results are reranked by a reranking model.
- Return: The top
max_num_resultsare returned.
Boosting can change the order of results within the candidate set, but cannot promote a chunk that the initial search step did not retrieve.
You can boost by the built-in
timestamp field or by any field defined in your custom metadata schema.
|Field type
|Supported directions
datetime
asc,
desc,
exists,
not_exists
number
asc,
desc,
exists,
not_exists
text
exists,
not_exists only
boolean
exists,
not_exists only
The direction controls how the field value affects the ranking of each result:
|Direction
|Effect
desc
|Higher field values score higher (for example, most recent).
asc
|Lower field values score higher (for example, lowest cost).
exists
|Documents that have the field score higher.
not_exists
|Documents that do not have the field score higher.
If you omit
direction, AI Search applies a default based on the field type:
|Field type
|Default direction
number,
datetime,
timestamp
asc
text,
boolean
exists
Using
asc or
desc on a
text or
boolean field returns an error.
Specify
boost_by as an array of up to 3 objects when creating or updating an instance. Each object must reference a unique field.
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
field
|string
|Yes
|Metadata field name or
timestamp. Must match your schema. Case-insensitive.
direction
|string
|No
|One of
asc,
desc,
exists,
not_exists. Defaults by type.
To remove boosting, set
boost_by to an empty array when updating the instance.
You can override
boost_by on individual requests using
ai_search_options.retrieval. Per-request values fully replace the instance-level default.
To disable boosting for a single request, pass an empty array:
Here are some common ways to use relevance boosting:
|Pattern
|Configuration
|Prioritize recent documents
[{ "field": "timestamp", "direction": "desc" }]
|Promote by custom priority
[{ "field": "priority", "direction": "desc" }]
|Boost lower-cost options
[{ "field": "cost", "direction": "asc" }]
|Promote documents with an author
[{ "field": "author", "direction": "exists" }]
|Suppress drafts
[{ "field": "draft", "direction": "not_exists" }]
|Combine recency and priority
[{ "field": "timestamp", "direction": "desc" }, { "field": "priority", "direction": "desc" }]
- Maximum of 3 boost fields per request.
- Field names must match a field in your custom metadata schema or the built-in
timestampfield.
textand
booleanfields only support
existsand
not_existsdirections.
- Boost fields within a single request must be unique.
- Boosting re-ranks the candidate set from the initial search. It cannot surface documents that were not retrieved.