Hybrid search
Hybrid search runs vector and keyword search in parallel and merges the results. It requires keyword search to be enabled. For an overview of search modes, refer to Search modes.
Set both
index_method.vector and
index_method.keyword to
true:
To disable hybrid search, set
index_method.keyword to
false. The keyword index is deleted.
For each search method, you can configure the following to adjust retrieval behavior:
- Vector search: Configure the embedding model.
- Keyword search: Configure the tokenizer and match mode.
The
fusion_method field controls how vector and keyword results are merged.
|Value
|Default
|Description
rrf
|Yes
|Reciprocal Rank Fusion. Scores results based on rank position across both search methods. Recommended for most use cases.
max
|No
|Takes the higher of the normalized vector and keyword scores. Use when one search method is consistently more relevant.
After fusion, you can optionally apply reranking to further reorder results by semantic relevance. Reranking uses a cross-encoder model that evaluates the query and each chunk together, which can improve precision beyond what fusion alone provides.
Reranking is disabled by default. Refer to Reranking to enable and configure it.
Override search settings on individual requests using
ai_search_options.retrieval.
|Field
|Type
|Description
retrieval_type
"vector",
"keyword", or
"hybrid"
|Force a specific search mode. Must be compatible with
index_method.
fusion_method
"rrf" or
"max"
|Override the fusion method.
When hybrid search is active, each chunk includes a
scoring_details object:
|Field
|Type
|Description
vector_score
|number
|Vector similarity score (0 to 1).
keyword_score
|number
|Raw BM25 keyword score.
vector_rank
|number
|Rank position in the vector result set.
keyword_rank
|number
|Rank position in the keyword result set.
fusion_method
|string
|Fusion method used (
rrf or
max).
reranking_score
|number
|Score from the reranking model, if enabled.
Instances with keyword search enabled support up to 500,000 files per instance on the Workers Paid tier, compared to 1,000,000 for vector-only instances. Refer to Limits and pricing for the full list of limits.