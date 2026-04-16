Hybrid search runs vector and keyword search in parallel and merges the results. It requires keyword search to be enabled. For an overview of search modes, refer to Search modes.

Enable hybrid search

Set both index_method.vector and index_method.keyword to true :

TypeScript const instance = await env . AI_SEARCH . create ( { id : "my-instance" , index_method : { vector : true , keyword : true , }, fusion_method : "rrf" , } ) ;

To disable hybrid search, set index_method.keyword to false . The keyword index is deleted.

For each search method, you can configure the following to adjust retrieval behavior:

Vector search : Configure the embedding model.

: Configure the embedding model. Keyword search: Configure the tokenizer and match mode.

Fusion method

The fusion_method field controls how vector and keyword results are merged.

Value Default Description rrf Yes Reciprocal Rank Fusion. Scores results based on rank position across both search methods. Recommended for most use cases. max No Takes the higher of the normalized vector and keyword scores. Use when one search method is consistently more relevant.

Reranking

After fusion, you can optionally apply reranking to further reorder results by semantic relevance. Reranking uses a cross-encoder model that evaluates the query and each chunk together, which can improve precision beyond what fusion alone provides.

Reranking is disabled by default. Refer to Reranking to enable and configure it.

Per-request overrides

Override search settings on individual requests using ai_search_options.retrieval .

Field Type Description retrieval_type "vector" , "keyword" , or "hybrid" Force a specific search mode. Must be compatible with index_method . fusion_method "rrf" or "max" Override the fusion method.

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const results = await instance . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { retrieval_type : "hybrid" , fusion_method : "rrf" , }, }, } ) ; Explain Code

Note Requesting a retrieval_type that is not compatible with the instance index_method returns an error.

Scoring details

When hybrid search is active, each chunk includes a scoring_details object:

Field Type Description vector_score number Vector similarity score (0 to 1). keyword_score number Raw BM25 keyword score. vector_rank number Rank position in the vector result set. keyword_rank number Rank position in the keyword result set. fusion_method string Fusion method used ( rrf or max ). reranking_score number Score from the reranking model, if enabled.

Limits

Instances with keyword search enabled support up to 500,000 files per instance on the Workers Paid tier, compared to 1,000,000 for vector-only instances. Refer to Limits and pricing for the full list of limits.