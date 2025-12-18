Table maintenance
Table maintenance encompasses a set of operations that keep your Apache Iceberg tables performant and cost-efficient over time. As data is written, updated, and deleted, tables accumulate metadata and files that can degrade query performance over time.
R2 Data Catalog automates two critical maintenance operations:
- Compaction: Combines small data files into larger, more efficient files to improve query performance
- Snapshot expiration: Removes old table snapshots to reduce metadata overhead and storage costs
Without regular maintenance, tables can suffer from:
- Query performance degradation: More files to scan means slower queries and higher compute costs
- Increased storage costs: Accumulation of small files and old snapshots consumes unnecessary storage
- Metadata overhead: Large metadata files slow down query planning and table operations
By enabling automatic table maintenance, R2 Data Catalog ensures your tables remain optimized without having to manually run them yourself.
Every write operation in Apache Iceberg ↗, no matter how small or large, results in a series of new files being generated. As time goes on, the number of files can grow unbounded. This can lead to:
- Slower queries and increased I/O operations: Without compaction, query engines will have to open and read each individual file, resulting in longer query times and increased costs.
- Increased metadata overhead: Query engines must scan metadata files to determine which ones to read. With thousands of small files, query planning takes longer even before data is accessed.
- Reduced compression efficiency: Smaller files compress less efficiently than larger files, leading to higher storage costs and more data to transfer during queries.
R2 Data Catalog can now manage compaction for Apache Iceberg tables stored in R2. When enabled, compaction runs automatically and combines new files that have not been compacted yet.
Compacted files are prefixed with
compacted- in the
/data/ directory of a respective table.
For more details on managing compaction, refer to Manage catalogs.
You can configure the target file size for compaction. Currently, the minimum is 64 MB and the maximum is 512 MB.
Different compute engines have different optimal file sizes, so check their documentation.
Performance tradeoffs depend on your use case. For example, queries that return small amounts of data may perform better with smaller files, as larger files could result in reading unnecessary data.
- For workloads that are more latency sensitive, consider a smaller target file size (for example, 64 MB - 128 MB)
- For streaming ingest workloads, consider medium file sizes (for example, 128 MB - 256 MB)
- For OLAP style queries that need to scan a lot of data, consider larger file sizes (for example, 256 MB - 512 MB)
Every write to an Iceberg table—whether an insert, update, or delete—creates a new snapshot. Over time, these snapshots can accumulate and cause performance issues:
- Metadata overhead: Each snapshot adds entries to the table's metadata files. As the number of snapshots grows, metadata files become larger, slowing down query planning and table operations
- Increased storage costs: Old snapshots reference data files that may no longer be needed, preventing them from being cleaned up and consuming unnecessary storage
- Slower table operations: Operations like listing snapshots or accessing table history become slower over time
Snapshot expiration uses two parameters to determine which snapshots to remove:
--older-than-days: Remove snapshots older than this many days (default: 30 days)
--retain-last: Always keep this minimum number of recent snapshots (default: 5 snapshots)
Both conditions must be met for a snapshot to be expired. This ensures you always retain recent snapshots even if they are older than the age threshold.
Different workloads require different snapshot retention strategies:
- Development/testing tables: Shorter retention (2-7 days, 5 snapshots) to minimize storage costs
- Production analytics tables: Medium retention (7-30 days, 10-20 snapshots) for debugging and analysis
- Compliance/audit tables: Longer retention (30-90 days, 50+ snapshots) to meet regulatory requirements
- High-frequency ingest: Higher minimum snapshot count to preserve more granular history
These are generic recommendations, make sure to consider:
- Time travel requirements
- Compliance requirements
- Storage costs
- During open beta, compaction will compact up to 2 GB worth of files once per hour for each table.
- Only data files stored in parquet format are currently supported with compaction.
- Orphan file cleanup is not supported yet.
- Minimum target file size for compaction is 64 MB and maximum is 512 MB.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-