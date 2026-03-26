Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Easily connect Containers and Sandboxes to Workers
Containers and Sandboxes now support connecting directly to Workers over HTTP. This allows you to call Workers functions and bindings, like KV or R2, from within the container at specific hostnames.
Define an
outbound handler to capture any HTTP request or use
outboundByHost to capture requests to individual hostnames and IPs.
In this example, requests from the container to
http://my.worker will run the function defined within
outboundByHost,
and any other HTTP requests will run the
outbound handler. These handlers run entirely inside the Workers runtime,
outside of the container sandbox.
Each handler has access to
env, so it can call any binding set in Wrangler config.
Code inside the container makes a standard HTTP request to that hostname and the outbound Worker translates it into a binding call.
Now, from inside the container sandbox,
curl http://my.kv/some-key will access Workers KV and
curl http://my.r2/some-object will access R2.
Use
ctx.containerId to reference the container's automatically provisioned Durable Object.
This provides an easy way to associate state with any container instance, and includes a built-in SQLite database.
Upgrade to
@cloudflare/containers version 0.2.0 or later, or
@cloudflare/sandbox version 0.8.0 or later to use outbound Workers.
Refer to Containers outbound traffic and Sandboxes outbound traffic for more details and examples.