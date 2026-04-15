Session recording
When browser automation fails or behaves unexpectedly, it can be difficult to understand what happened. Session recording captures DOM changes, mouse and keyboard events, and page navigation as structured JSON events — not a video — so it is lightweight and easy to inspect. Recordings are powered by rrweb ↗ and are opt-in per session.
Pass
recording: true to
puppeteer.launch() or
playwright.launch():
When connecting to Browser Run from any environment using the CDP endpoint, add
recording=true as a query parameter to the WebSocket URL:
For example, to enable session recording in an MCP client, add
recording=true to the
--wsEndpoint URL in your client configuration:
For other MCP clients and CDP usage with Puppeteer or Playwright, refer to the CDP documentation.
After a session closes, its recording is available in the Cloudflare dashboard under Browser Run > Runs. Select a session to open the recording viewer, where you can scrub through the timeline and replay what happened during the session.Go to Browser Run Logs
You can also retrieve a recording programmatically using the session ID. Use
browser.sessionId() to capture the session ID before closing the browser, then pass it to the recordings endpoint.
A successful response looks similar to the following:
The
events values in the API response are standard rrweb event arrays. You can pass them directly to
rrweb-player ↗ to self-host a replay UI with a timeline scrubber and playback controls.
- Recordings are retained for 30 days after the session ends and automatically deleted.
- Recording is opt-in. It is not enabled by default.
- Session recording is available with Browser Sessions via
launch()and the CDP endpoint. It is not available with Quick Actions.
- The minimum recording duration is 1 second. Sessions shorter than 1 second will not produce a viewable recording.
- The maximum recording duration is 2 hours.
Session recording uses rrweb ↗, which records DOM state and events rather than pixels. This approach is lightweight but has the following limitations:
- Canvas elements — The content of
<canvas>elements is not captured. The element itself appears in the recording as a blank placeholder.
- Cross-origin iframes — Content inside cross-origin
<iframe>elements is not recorded. Same-origin iframes are recorded normally.
- Video and audio — The DOM structure of
<video>and
<audio>elements is captured, but media playback state and content are not.
- WebGL — WebGL rendering is not captured.
- Input fields — The content of all input fields is masked by default and will not be visible in the replay.
- Large or complex pages — Pages with frequent DOM mutations (for example, pages with real-time data feeds or heavy animations) can generate a high volume of events, which increases the size of the recording.