Privacy Proxy metrics now available via GraphQL Analytics API

Privacy Proxy metrics are now queryable through Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API, the new default method for accessing Privacy Proxy observability data. All metrics are available through a single endpoint:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "query": "{ viewer { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups(filter: { date_geq: $startDate, date_leq: $endDate }, limit: 10000, orderBy: [date_ASC]) { count dimensions { date } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "startDate": "2026-04-04", "endDate": "2026-04-06" } }' Explain Code

Available nodes

Four GraphQL nodes are now live, providing aggregate metrics across all key dimensions of your Privacy Proxy deployment:

privacyProxyRequestMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Request volume, error rates, status codes, and proxy status breakdowns.

— Request volume, error rates, status codes, and proxy status breakdowns. privacyProxyIngressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Client-to-proxy connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles.

— Client-to-proxy connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles. privacyProxyEgressConnMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Proxy-to-origin connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles.

— Proxy-to-origin connection counts, bytes transferred, and latency percentiles. privacyProxyAuthMetricsAdaptiveGroups — Authentication attempt counts by method and result.

All nodes support filtering by time, data center ( coloCode ), and endpoint, with additional node-specific dimensions such as transport protocol and authentication method.

What this means for existing OpenTelemetry users

OpenTelemetry-based metrics export remains available. The GraphQL Analytics API is now the recommended default method — a plug-and-play method that requires no collector infrastructure, saving engineering overhead.