 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Interactive browser terminals in Sandboxes

Agents

The Sandbox SDK now supports PTY (pseudo-terminal) passthrough, enabling browser-based terminal UIs to connect to sandbox shells via WebSocket.

sandbox.terminal(request)

The new terminal() method proxies a WebSocket upgrade to the container's PTY endpoint, with output buffering for replay on reconnect.

JavaScript
// Worker: proxy WebSocket to container terminal
return sandbox.terminal(request, { cols: 80, rows: 24 });

Multiple terminals per sandbox

Each session can have its own terminal with an isolated working directory and environment, so users can run separate shells side-by-side in the same container.

JavaScript
// Multiple isolated terminals in the same sandbox
const dev = await sandbox.getSession("dev");
return dev.terminal(request);

xterm.js addon

The new @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm export provides a SandboxAddon for xterm.js with automatic reconnection (exponential backoff + jitter), buffered output replay, and resize forwarding.

JavaScript
import { SandboxAddon } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/xterm";


const addon = new SandboxAddon({
  getWebSocketUrl: ({ sandboxId, origin }) =>
    `${origin}/ws/terminal?id=${sandboxId}`,
  onStateChange: (state, error) => updateUI(state),
});
terminal.loadAddon(addon);
addon.connect({ sandboxId: "my-sandbox" });

Upgrade

To update to the latest version:

Terminal window
npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@latest