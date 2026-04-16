Every AI Search instance belongs to a namespace. A namespace is a logical grouping of instances within your account.

Requirements

The namespace binding requires the following minimum package versions for TypeScript types and local development support.

Package Minimum version @cloudflare/workers-types 4.20260304.0 wrangler 4.68.1

How namespaces work

When you add an ai_search_namespaces binding to your Wrangler configuration, you specify which namespace the binding has access to. The binding grants full access to all instances within that namespace. You can get, list, create, and delete instances at runtime.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "AI_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "my-namespace" } ] } TOML [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "AI_SEARCH" namespace = "my-namespace"

At runtime, env.AI_SEARCH is the namespace handle. Use env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance") to get a handle to a specific instance:

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const results = await instance . search ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "How does caching work?" } ] , } ) ;

The get() method is synchronous and does not make a network call. The instance is resolved lazily when you call a method like search() or chatCompletions() .

Default namespace

A default namespace is automatically created for every account. If you do not need multiple namespaces, use default for all your instances.

You can also bind directly to specific instances in the default namespace using the ai_search binding. This binds each entry to a single pre-existing instance without needing to call get() .

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " ai_search " : [ { " binding " : "PROD_SEARCH" , " instance_name " : "production" }, { " binding " : "STAGING_SEARCH" , " instance_name " : "staging" } ] } Explain Code TOML [[ ai_search ]] binding = "PROD_SEARCH" instance_name = "production" [[ ai_search ]] binding = "STAGING_SEARCH" instance_name = "staging"

The ai_search binding provides the same instance methods ( search() , chatCompletions() , info() , stats() , items ) but does not support namespace-level operations like list() , create() , or delete() .

Multiple namespaces

You can declare multiple namespace bindings in the same Worker. Each binding maps to a different namespace and provides isolated access to its instances.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "BLOG_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "blog" }, { " binding " : "SUPPORT_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "support" } ] } Explain Code TOML [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "BLOG_SEARCH" namespace = "blog" [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "SUPPORT_SEARCH" namespace = "support"

Common reasons to use multiple namespaces

Domain separation : Separate instances by product area, for example blog , support , and docs .

: Separate instances by product area, for example , , and . Tenant isolation : Assign each tenant their own namespace so that instance names do not collide across tenants.

: Assign each tenant their own namespace so that instance names do not collide across tenants. Agent isolation: Give each agent its own namespace for independent context management.

Namespaces and instance uniqueness