Namespaces
Every AI Search instance belongs to a namespace. A namespace is a logical grouping of instances within your account.
The namespace binding requires the following minimum package versions for TypeScript types and local development support.
|Package
|Minimum version
@cloudflare/workers-types
4.20260304.0
wrangler
4.68.1
When you add an
ai_search_namespaces binding to your Wrangler configuration, you specify which namespace the binding has access to. The binding grants full access to all instances within that namespace. You can get, list, create, and delete instances at runtime.
At runtime,
env.AI_SEARCH is the namespace handle. Use
env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance") to get a handle to a specific instance:
The
get() method is synchronous and does not make a network call. The instance is resolved lazily when you call a method like
search() or
chatCompletions().
A
default namespace is automatically created for every account. If you do not need multiple namespaces, use
default for all your instances.
You can also bind directly to specific instances in the default namespace using the
ai_search binding. This binds each entry to a single pre-existing instance without needing to call
get().
The
ai_search binding provides the same instance methods (
search(),
chatCompletions(),
info(),
stats(),
items) but does not support namespace-level operations like
list(),
create(), or
delete().
You can declare multiple namespace bindings in the same Worker. Each binding maps to a different namespace and provides isolated access to its instances.
- Domain separation: Separate instances by product area, for example
blog,
support, and
docs.
- Tenant isolation: Assign each tenant their own namespace so that instance names do not collide across tenants.
- Agent isolation: Give each agent its own namespace for independent context management.
An instance name must be unique within a namespace. This means you can have an instance named
docs in both the
blog and
support namespaces without conflict.