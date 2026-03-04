Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Browser Rendering: 3x higher REST API request rate
Browser Rendering REST API rate limits for Workers Paid plans have been increased from 3 requests per second (180/min) to 10 requests per second (600/min). No action is needed to benefit from the higher limit.
The REST API lets you perform common browser tasks with a single API call, and you can now do it at a higher rate.
- /content - Fetch HTML
- /screenshot - Capture screenshot
- /pdf - Render PDF
- /markdown - Extract Markdown from a webpage
- /snapshot - Take a webpage snapshot
- /scrape - Scrape HTML elements
- /json - Capture structured data using AI
- /links - Retrieve links from a webpage
If you use the Workers Bindings method, increases to concurrent browser and new browser limits are coming soon. Stay tuned.
For full details, refer to the Browser Rendering limits page.