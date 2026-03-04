 Skip to content
Browser Rendering: 3x higher REST API request rate

Browser Rendering

Browser Rendering REST API rate limits for Workers Paid plans have been increased from 3 requests per second (180/min) to 10 requests per second (600/min). No action is needed to benefit from the higher limit.

Browser Rendering REST API rate limit increased from 3 to 10 requests per second

The REST API lets you perform common browser tasks with a single API call, and you can now do it at a higher rate.

If you use the Workers Bindings method, increases to concurrent browser and new browser limits are coming soon. Stay tuned.

For full details, refer to the Browser Rendering limits page.