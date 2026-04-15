Browser Run adds Live View, Human in the Loop, and Session Recordings

When browser automation fails or behaves unexpectedly, it can be hard to understand what happened. We are shipping three new features in Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering) to help:

Live View for real-time visibility

for real-time visibility Human in the Loop for human intervention

for human intervention Session Recordings for replaying sessions after they end

Live View

Live View lets you see what your agent is doing in real time. The page, DOM, console, and network requests are all visible for any active browser session. Access Live View from the Cloudflare dashboard, via the hosted UI at live.browser.run , or using native Chrome DevTools.

Human in the Loop

When your agent hits a snag like a login page or unexpected edge case, it can hand off to a human instead of failing. With Human in the Loop, a human steps into the live browser session through Live View, resolves the issue, and hands control back to the script.

Today, you can step in by opening the Live View URL for any active session. Next, we are adding a handoff flow where the agent can signal that it needs help, notify a human to step in, then hand control back to the agent once the issue is resolved.

Session Recordings

Session Recordings records DOM state so you can replay any session after it ends. Enable recordings by passing recording: true when launching a browser. After the session closes, view the recording in the Cloudflare dashboard under Browser Run > Runs, or retrieve via API using the session ID. Next, we are adding the ability to inspect DOM state and console output at any point during the recording.

To get started, refer to the documentation for Live View, Human in the Loop, and Session Recording.