Agent Lee adds Write Operations and Generative UI

We are excited to announce two major capability upgrades for Agent Lee, the AI co-pilot built directly into the Cloudflare dashboard. Agent Lee is designed to understand your specific account configuration, and with this release, it moves from a passive advisor to an active assistant that can help you manage your infrastructure and visualize your data through natural language.

Take action with Write Operations

Agent Lee can now perform changes on your behalf across your Cloudflare account. Whether you need to update DNS records, modify SSL/TLS settings, or configure Workers routes, you can simply ask.

To ensure security and accuracy, every write operation requires explicit user approval. Before any change is committed, Agent Lee will present a summary of the proposed action in plain language. No action is taken until you select Confirm, and this approval requirement is enforced at the infrastructure level to prevent unauthorized changes.

Example requests:

"Add an A record for blog.example.com pointing to 192.0.2.10."

"Enable Always Use HTTPS on my zone."

"Set the SSL mode for example.com to Full (strict)."

Visualize data with Generative UI

Understanding your traffic and security trends is now as easy as asking a question. Agent Lee now features Generative UI, allowing it to render inline charts and structured data visualizations directly within the chat interface using your actual account telemetry.

Example requests:

"Show me a chart of my traffic over the last 7 days."

"What does my error rate look like for the past 24 hours?"

"Graph my cache hit rate for example.com this week."

Availability

These features are currently available in Beta for all users on the Free plan. To get started, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select Ask AI in the upper right corner.

To learn more about how to interact with your account using AI, refer to the Agent Lee documentation.