Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
VPC Networks and Cloudflare Mesh support now in public beta
VPC Network bindings now give your Workers access to any service in your private network without pre-registering individual hosts or ports. This complements existing VPC Service bindings, which scope each binding to a specific host and port.
You can bind to a Cloudflare Tunnel by
tunnel_id to reach any service on the network where that tunnel is running, or bind to your Cloudflare Mesh network using
cf1:network to reach any Mesh node, client device, or subnet route in your account:
At runtime,
fetch() routes through the network to reach the service at the IP and port you specify:
For configuration options and examples, refer to VPC Networks and Connect Workers to Cloudflare Mesh.