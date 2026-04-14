VPC Networks and Cloudflare Mesh support now in public beta

VPC Network bindings now give your Workers access to any service in your private network without pre-registering individual hosts or ports. This complements existing VPC Service bindings, which scope each binding to a specific host and port.

You can bind to a Cloudflare Tunnel by tunnel_id to reach any service on the network where that tunnel is running, or bind to your Cloudflare Mesh network using cf1:network to reach any Mesh node, client device, or subnet route in your account:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " vpc_networks " : [ { " binding " : "MESH" , " network_id " : "cf1:network" , " remote " : true } ] } TOML [[ vpc_networks ]] binding = "MESH" network_id = "cf1:network" remote = true

At runtime, fetch() routes through the network to reach the service at the IP and port you specify:

JavaScript const response = await env . MESH . fetch ( "http://10.0.1.50:8080/api/data" ) ;

For configuration options and examples, refer to VPC Networks and Connect Workers to Cloudflare Mesh.