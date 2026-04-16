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Artifacts now in beta: versioned filesystem with Git access

Artifacts

Artifacts is now in private beta. Artifacts is Git-compatible storage built for scale: create tens of millions of repos, fork from any remote, and hand off a URL to any Git client. It provides a versioned filesystem for storing and exchanging file trees across Workers, the REST API, and any Git client, running locally or within an agent.

You can read the announcement blog to learn more about what Artifacts does, how it works, and how to create repositories for your agents to use.

Artifacts has three API surfaces:

  • Workers bindings (for creating and managing repositories)
  • REST API (for creating and managing repos from any other compute platform)
  • Git protocol (for interacting with repos)

As an example: you can use the Workers binding to create a repo and read back its remote URL:

TypeScript
# Create a thousand, a million or ten million repos: one for every agent, for every upstream branch, or every user.
const created = await env.PROD_ARTIFACTS.create("agent-007");
const remote = (await created.repo.info())?.remote;

Or, use the REST API to create a repo inside a namespace from your agent(s) running on any platform:

Terminal window
curl --request POST "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/some-namespace/repos" --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" --header "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"name":"agent-007"}'

Any Git client that speaks smart HTTP can use the returned remote URL:

Terminal window
# Agents know git.
# Every repository can act as a git repo, allowing agents to interact with Artifacts the way they know best: using the git CLI.
git clone https://x:${REPO_TOKEN}@artifacts.cloudflare.net/some-namespace/agent-007.git

To learn more, refer to Get started, Workers binding, and Git protocol.