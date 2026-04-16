Artifacts now in beta: versioned filesystem with Git access

Artifacts is now in private beta. Artifacts is Git-compatible storage built for scale: create tens of millions of repos, fork from any remote, and hand off a URL to any Git client. It provides a versioned filesystem for storing and exchanging file trees across Workers, the REST API, and any Git client, running locally or within an agent.

You can read the announcement blog ↗ to learn more about what Artifacts does, how it works, and how to create repositories for your agents to use.

Artifacts has three API surfaces:

Workers bindings (for creating and managing repositories)

REST API (for creating and managing repos from any other compute platform)

Git protocol (for interacting with repos)

As an example: you can use the Workers binding to create a repo and read back its remote URL:

TypeScript # Create a thousand , a million or ten million repos : one for every agent , for every upstream branch , or every user . const created = await env . PROD_ARTIFACTS . create ( "agent-007" ) ; const remote = ( await created . repo . info ()) ?. remote ;

Or, use the REST API to create a repo inside a namespace from your agent(s) running on any platform:

Terminal window curl --request POST "https://artifacts.cloudflare.net/v1/api/namespaces/some-namespace/repos" --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " --header "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"name":"agent-007"}'

Any Git client that speaks smart HTTP can use the returned remote URL:

Terminal window # Agents know git. # Every repository can act as a git repo, allowing agents to interact with Artifacts the way they know best: using the git CLI. git clone https://x: ${ REPO_TOKEN } @artifacts.cloudflare.net/some-namespace/agent-007.git

To learn more, refer to Get started, Workers binding, and Git protocol.