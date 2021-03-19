Configure exposed credentials checks via API

Configure exposed credentials checks using the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link. You can deploy the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset and create custom rules that check for exposed credentials.

​ Deploy the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset

Important You must deploy the Managed Ruleset to the http_request_firewall_managed phase.

To deploy the Managed Ruleset for a given zone, do the following:

Obtain the zone ID of the zone where you want to deploy the Managed Ruleset. Use the List existing rulesets External link icon Open external link method to obtain the following ruleset IDs: The ruleset ID of the ruleset for the http_request_firewall_managed phase at the zone level

phase at the zone level The ruleset ID of the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset If the http_request_firewall_managed phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method. Use the View ruleset External link icon Open external link method to get the rules already associated with the phase ruleset where you want to deploy the Managed Ruleset. Use the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method to add a rule to the phase ruleset deploying the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset. Make sure you include the existing rules in the phase ruleset in your PUT request.

For more information on deploying a Managed Ruleset, check Deploy a Managed Ruleset External link icon Open external link.

​ Configure an override for the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset

An override allows you to define an action or status different from the default values as configured by Cloudflare. You can define overrides at the ruleset, tag, and rule level for all Managed Rulesets, including the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset.

For more information on defining overrides for Managed Rulesets using the Rulesets API, check Override a Managed Ruleset External link icon Open external link.

​ Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials

This feature is only available to customers on an Enterprise plan.

You can create rules that check for exposed credentials using the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link. Include these rules in a custom ruleset, which you must create at the account level, and then deploy the custom ruleset to a phase.

A rule with exposed credentials check has a match when both the rule expression and the result from the exposed credentials check are true.

To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the field exposed_credential_check in the rule definition. This field requires the following options:

username_expression — Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.

— Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters. password_expression — Expression that selects the password used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.

Important These options have additional requirements: Each expression must evaluate to a string.

You can only use the upper() , lower() , and url_decode() functions, and you cannot nest these functions.

You can use the exposed_credential_check field in rules with one of the following actions: rewrite , log , block , challenge , or js_challenge .

To create and deploy a custom ruleset, follow the workflow described in Work with custom rulesets External link icon Open external link.

The following POST example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the exposed_credential_check result are true .

curl -X POST \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \

-d ' {

"name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"description" : "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials." ,

"rules" : [

{

"action" : "log" ,

"expression" : "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"" ,

"exposed_credential_check" : {

"username_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])" ,

"password_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])"

}

}

] ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

}



The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the exposed_credential_check field on the rule definition.

{

"result" : {

"id" : "{custom-ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" ,

"description" : "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials." ,

"kind" : "custom" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{custom-rule-id}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "log" ,

"expression" : "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"" ,

"exposed_credential_check" : {

"username_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])" ,

"password_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])"

} ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z" ,

"ref" : "{custom-rule-ref}" ,

"enabled" : true

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



The example above uses the url_decode() function because fields in the request body (available in http.request.body.form ) are URL-encoded when the content type is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .