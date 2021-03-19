Configure exposed credentials checks via API
Configure exposed credentials checks using the Rulesets API. You can deploy the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset and create custom rules that check for exposed credentials.
Deploy the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset
To deploy the Managed Ruleset for a given zone, do the following:
- Obtain the zone ID of the zone where you want to deploy the Managed Ruleset.
- Use the List existing rulesets method to obtain the following ruleset IDs:
- The ruleset ID of the ruleset for the
http_request_firewall_managedphase at the zone level
- The ruleset ID of the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset
- The ruleset ID of the ruleset for the
- If the
http_request_firewall_managedphase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method.
- Use the View ruleset method to get the rules already associated with the phase ruleset where you want to deploy the Managed Ruleset.
- Use the Update ruleset method to add a rule to the phase ruleset deploying the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset. Make sure you include the existing rules in the phase ruleset in your
PUTrequest.
For more information on deploying a Managed Ruleset, check Deploy a Managed Ruleset.
Configure an override for the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset
An override allows you to define an action or status different from the default values as configured by Cloudflare. You can define overrides at the ruleset, tag, and rule level for all Managed Rulesets, including the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset.
For more information on defining overrides for Managed Rulesets using the Rulesets API, check Override a Managed Ruleset.
Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials
You can create rules that check for exposed credentials using the Rulesets API. Include these rules in a custom ruleset, which you must create at the account level, and then deploy the custom ruleset to a phase.
A rule with exposed credentials check has a match when both the rule expression and the result from the exposed credentials check are true.
To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the field
exposed_credential_check in the rule definition. This field requires the following options:
username_expression— Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.
password_expression— Expression that selects the password used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.
You can use the
exposed_credential_check field in rules with one of the following actions:
rewrite,
log,
block,
challenge, or
js_challenge.
To create and deploy a custom ruleset, follow the workflow described in Work with custom rulesets.
Example
The following
POST example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the
exposed_credential_check result are
true.
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets" \
-d '{
"name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
"kind": "custom",
"description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.",
"rules": [
{
"action": "log",
"expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"",
"exposed_credential_check": {
"username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])",
"password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])"
}
}
],
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
}
The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the
exposed_credential_check field on the rule definition.
{
"result": {
"id": "{custom-ruleset-id}",
"name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
"description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.",
"kind": "custom",
"version": "1",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{custom-rule-id}",
"version": "1",
"action": "log",
"expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"",
"exposed_credential_check": {
"username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])",
"password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])"
},
"last_updated": "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z",
"ref": "{custom-rule-ref}",
"enabled": true
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
The example above uses the
url_decode() function because fields in the request body (available in
http.request.body.form) are URL-encoded when the content type is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
After creating a custom ruleset, deploy it to a phase so that it can execute. Refer to Deploy a custom ruleset for more information.