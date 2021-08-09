Automated exposed credentials check (Beta)

This feature is available to all paid plans.

Many web applications have suffered credential stuffing attacks in the recent past. In these attacks there is a massive number of login attempts using username/password pairs from databases of exposed credentials.

Cloudflare offers you automated checks for exposed credentials using Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF).

The WAF provides two mechanisms for this check:

The Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset , which contains predefined rules for popular CMS applications. By enabling this ruleset for a given zone, you immediately enable checks for exposed credentials for these well-known applications.

The ability to write custom rules for a zone that check for exposed credentials according to your criteria for specific applications.

Cloudflare updates the databases of exposed credentials supporting the exposed credentials check feature on a regular basis. The username/password credentials in clear text never leave the Cloudflare network. The WAF only uses an anonymized version of the username when determining if there are previously exposed credentials with that username.

​ Available actions

The WAF can perform one of the following actions when it detects exposed credentials:

CF-Exposed Credentials Header — Adds a new HTTP header to HTTP requests with exposed credentials. Your application at the origin can then force a password reset, start a two-factor authentication process, or perform any other action. The name of the added HTTP header is Exposed-Credential-Check and its value is 1 .

and its value is . Log — Only available on Enterprise plans. Logs requests with exposed credentials in the Cloudflare Logs. Recommended for validating a rule before committing to a more severe action.

Block — Blocks HTTP requests containing exposed credentials.

JS Challenge — Presents a Cloudflare JavaScript Captcha challenge to the clients making HTTP requests with exposed credentials.

Challenge (Captcha) — Presents a Captcha challenge to the clients making HTTP requests with exposed credentials.

Important Cloudflare recommends that you only use the following actions: CF-Exposed Credentials Header (named rewrite in the API) or Log ( log ).

​ The Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset

Cloudflare WAF includes an Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset, a set of pre-configured rules for well-known CMS applications that include the following:

WordPress

Joomla

Drupal

Ghost

Plone

Magento

Additionally, this Managed Ruleset also includes generic rules for other common patterns:

Check forms submitted using a POST request containing username and password arguments

request containing and arguments Check credentials sent as JSON with email and password keys

and keys Check credentials sent as JSON with username and password keys

The default action for the rules in the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset is CF-Exposed Credentials Header (named rewrite in the API).

Note The Managed Ruleset contains an additional rule that blocks HTTP requests already containing the Exposed-Credential-Check HTTP header used by the CF-Exposed Credentials Header action. These requests could be used to trick the origin into believing that a request contained (or did not contain) exposed credentials.

You can turn the Managed Ruleset on/off and customize the action performed by each rule when there is a match. Check Configure exposed credentials check in the dashboard for more information.

​ Exposed credentials checks in custom rules

Currently, exposed credentials checks in custom rules are only available via API.

You can also check for exposed credentials in custom rules. One common use case is to create custom rules on the end user authentication endpoints of your application to check for exposed credentials.

To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the exposed credentials check in the rule definition and specify how to obtain the username and password values from the HTTP request.

Use the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link to include exposed credentials check in a custom rule. For more information, see Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials.

Note Rules that check for exposed credentials run before Rate Limiting Rules.

Exposed credentials checking is available in Beta to all paid plans.