2019-11-25 – Emergency release

|OWASP Common Exceptions
|9802140
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|OWASP Common Exceptions
|9802140_JSON
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|OWASP Common Exceptions
|9802141
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|OWASP Common Exceptions
|9802141_JSON
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|OWASP HTTP Policy
|960034
|Reduce false positives for requests made with HTTP 2 and 3
|Score based
|Score based