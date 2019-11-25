Skip to content
2019-11-25 – Emergency release

RulesetRuleDescriptionPrevious ActionNew Action
OWASP Common Exceptions9802140Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positivesScoring basedScoring based
OWASP Common Exceptions9802140_JSONMinor change to reduce Gutenberg false positivesScoring basedScoring based
OWASP Common Exceptions9802141Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positivesScoring basedScoring based
OWASP Common Exceptions9802141_JSONMinor change to reduce Gutenberg false positivesScoring basedScoring based
OWASP HTTP Policy960034Reduce false positives for requests made with HTTP 2 and 3Score basedScore based