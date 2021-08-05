Endpoints

To invoke a Cloudflare Rules Lists API External link icon Open external link operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/

For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link.

Important The Rules Lists endpoints require a value for {account_id}. To retrieve a list of accounts to which you have access, use the List Accounts External link icon Open external link operation and note the IDs of the accounts you want to manage.

The Cloudflare Rules Lists API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.

​ Manage lists

​ Manage items in a list

Nearly all the operations for managing items in a Rules List are asynchronous. When you add or delete a large amount of items to or from a list, there may be a delay before the bulk operation is complete.

Asynchronous Rules Lists operations return an operation_id , which you can use to monitor the status of an API operation. To monitor the status of an asynchronous operation, use the Get Bulk Operation External link icon Open external link endpoint and specify the ID of the operation you want to monitor.

When you make requests to a list while a bulk operation on that list is in progress, the requests are queued and processed in sequence (first in, first out). Requests for successful asynchronous operations return an HTTP 201 status code.