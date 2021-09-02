Define WAF exceptions in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link, and select your account and website.

Go to Firewall > WAF.

Click Add WAF exception.

Enter a name for the exception.

In When incoming requests match, specify a filter expression that defines the conditions for applying the WAF exception. The filter expression uses the same language as the Firewall Rules language External link icon Open external link.

In Then, select the WAF exception type that determines which rules to skip: Skip all remaining rules — Skips all remaining rules of WAF Managed Rulesets.

Skip specific rules from a Managed Ruleset — Click Select rules to select the specific rules to skip. Learn more about searching and selecting Managed Ruleset rules .