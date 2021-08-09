View the payload content in the dashboard

View the content of the matched rule payload in the dashboard by entering your private key.

Open Firewall > Overview. Under Activity log, expand the details of an event triggered by a rule whose Managed Ruleset has payload logging enabled. Under Payload match, select Decrypt payload log. Enter your private key in the pop-up window and select Decrypt. The private key is not sent to a Cloudflare server. The decryption occurs entirely in the browser.

If the private key you entered decrypts the encrypted payload successfully, the Payload match card displays the payload content in clear text.