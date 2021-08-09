Decrypt the payload content in the command line

Download External link icon Open external link the matched-data-cli tool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets .

Extract the content of the downloaded .tar.gz file to a local folder.

Open a command line window and change to the local folder containing the matched-data-cli binary.

Define two environment variables: one with your private key and another one with the encrypted payload:

~/matched-data-cli $ PRIVATE_KEY=<PRIVATE_KEY>



~/matched-data-cli $ ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD=<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>

