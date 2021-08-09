Decrypt the payload content in the command line
Use the
matched-data-cli tool to decrypt a payload in the command line.
Download the
matched-data-clitool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets.
Extract the content of the downloaded
.tar.gzfile to a local folder.
Open a command line window and change to the local folder containing the
matched-data-clibinary.
~ $ cd matched-data-cli
Define two environment variables: one with your private key and another one with the encrypted payload:
~/matched-data-cli $ PRIVATE_KEY=<PRIVATE_KEY>
~/matched-data-cli $ ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD=<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>
Replace
<PRIVATE_KEY>with your private key and
<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>with the encrypted payload.
Run the following command to decrypt the payload:
~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli decrypt -d $ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD -k $PRIVATE_KEY
Do not replace any text in this command, since it uses the environment variables you defined.
Example
The following example defines two environment variables and runs the
matched-data-cli tool to decrypt the payload in the
ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD environment variable:
~ $ cd matched-data-cli
~/matched-data-cli $ PRIVATE_KEY=uBS5eBttHrqkdY41kbZPdvYnNz8Vj0TvKIUpjB1y/GA=
~/matched-data-cli $ ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD=A2nf3cy4G3XwychG1p/G/kpoYFtZ9pXi4R4NfJ8DrwJbTgAAAAAAAABqpfZoJeu5+nHnFLj8WdzFUglb5Ba+PNHcwq0Q7ATwmyX3WN8vRIxWyylFJ0SHcyVl0Dl03K8zjAd43MNTpWSu2UQ5MW7aFjn7w5DYbL0wiEOsmDQD9SDIbA80eAI7
~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli decrypt -d $ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD -k $PRIVATE_KEY
{"http.request.version": "HTTP/1.1", "http.request.uri.path": "/cms/%0Aadmin"}