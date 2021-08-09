Deploy Managed Rulesets for a zone in the dashboard

You can enable and configure Managed Rulesets for a zone in the Managed Rules tab of the Firewall app.

​ Enable or disable a Managed Ruleset

When you enable a Managed Ruleset in the Managed Rules tab under Firewall, you are deploying that Managed Ruleset to the zone-level http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset.

You many not be able to configure the status of certain Managed Rulesets.

In the Web Application Firewall (WAF) interface, click the toggle on the right of a Managed Ruleset to enable or disable all the rules in that ruleset.

​ Configure a Managed Ruleset

Some Managed Rulesets may not allow custom configuration, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

​ Configure field values for all the rules

To configure rule field values for all the rules in a Managed Ruleset:

Navigate to Firewall > Managed Rules. On the right of the Managed Ruleset you want to configure, click Configure. Under Ruleset configuration, set one or more rule fields from the available values in the drop-down lists. For example, select the action to perform for all the rules in the ruleset from the Ruleset Action drop-down list. Click Save.

​ View the rules of a Managed Ruleset

You can browse the available rules in a Managed Ruleset and search for individual rules or tags.

Use the available filters in the Browse Managed Ruleset interface.

To view the rules of a Managed Ruleset:

Open the Firewall Rules tab of the Firewall tile. On the right of the Managed Ruleset you want to browse, click Configure. Click Browse Rules. The Browse Managed Ruleset interface displays.

​ Configure a single rule in a Managed Ruleset

You can configure one or more rules in the Browse Managed Ruleset interface.

Do the following:

Search for a rule using the available filters. You can search for tags. Find the rule you want to configure in the results list. In the result line for the rule you want to change, select the desired value for a field in the displayed drop-down lists. For example, select the rule action in the Action dropdown. In some Managed Rulesets, you can also change the status of a rule using the toggle available on the right. Click Next. The Configure Managed Ruleset interface displays, listing the configuration you just defined. Click Save.

​ Configure rules in bulk in a Managed Ruleset

You can configure several rules at once in the Browse Managed Ruleset interface.

Do the following:

Enter search terms in the available input to find the rules you want to configure. You can search for tags. In the results list, click the checkbox on the left of all the rules you want to configure. Alternatively, click a tag name under the search input to filter the rules with that tag, and then click the checkboxes for the rules you want to configure. Update one or more fields for the selected rules using the drop-down lists displayed in the top right corner of the table. Click Next. Note If you selected a tag, you get a dialog asking you if any new rules with the selected tag should be configured with the field values you selected. Select Do not apply to new rules to apply your configurations to the selected rules only. Select Apply to new rules if you want to apply your configurations to any new rules with the select tag. Click Save.

​ Phases of deployed Managed Rulesets

When you enable a Managed Ruleset under Web Application Firewall (WAF), you are deploying that Managed Ruleset to the zone-level http_request_firewall_managed phase.

Other Managed Rulesets, like DDoS Managed Rulesets, are deployed to a different phase. Check the specific Managed Ruleset documentation for details.