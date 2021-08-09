How exposed credentials checks work

WAF rules can include a check for exposed credentials. When enabled in a given rule, exposed credentials checking happens when there is a match for the rule expression (that is, the rule expression evaluates to true ).

At this point, the WAF looks up the username/password pair in the request against a database of publicly available stolen credentials. When both the rule expression and the exposed credentials check are true, there is a rule match, and Cloudflare performs the action configured in the rule.

For example, the following rule blocks POST requests to the /login.php URI when Cloudflare identifies the submitted credentials as previously exposed:

Rule #1 Rule expression:

http.request.method == "POST" and http.request.uri == "/login.php" Exposed credentials check with the following configuration: Username expression: http.request.body.form["user_id"]

Password expression: http.request.body.form["password"] Action: Challenge (Captcha)

When there is a match for the rule above and Cloudflare detects exposed credentials, the WAF presents the user with a challenge.