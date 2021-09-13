Rate limiting parameters
The available Rate Limiting rule parameters are the following:
expression
String
- Expression you are matching traffic on.
action
String
- Action to perform when the request rate specified in the rule is reached.
- Use one of the following values:
block,
challenge,
js_challenge, or
log.
characteristics
Array<String>
- Set of parameters defining how Cloudflare tracks the request rate for the rule.
- Use one or more of the following characteristics:
cf.colo.id(mandatory in the API; implicitly included when using the dashboard)
ip.src
ip.geoip.country
ip.geoip.asnum
http.request.headers["<header_name>"]
period
Number
- The period of time to consider (in seconds) when evaluating the request rate.
- Use one of the following values:
10,
60(one minute),
600(ten minutes), or
3600(one hour).
requests_per_period
Number
- The number of requests over the period of time that will trigger the rule.
mitigation_timeout
Number
- Once the request rate is reached, the Rate Limiting rule blocks further requests for the period of time defined in this field (in seconds).
- Use one of the following values:
10,
60(one minute),
600(ten minutes),
3600(one hour), or
86400(one day).
- The value must be
0when action is
challengeor
js_challenge.
mitigation_expression
String
- Scope of the mitigation action. Currently, this field is only available via API.
- Allows you to specify an action scope different from the rule scope. For example, you can count login attempts at the
/loginURI path using the
expressionfield and then perform rate limiting on the entire site using the
mitigation_expressionfield.
- The default value is
""(empty string). When set to the default value, Cloudflare uses the value of the
expressionfield as the mitigation expression.
- The value must be the same as the
expressionvalue or
""when action is
challengeor
js_challenge.