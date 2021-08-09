Skip to content
Historical

Rule IDDescriptionAnnouncement DateChange DateOld WAF ActionNew WAF action
9002140OWASP WordPress improvement2019-09-232019-09-23Scoring basedScoring based
9002140_JSONOWASP WordPress improvement2019-09-232019-09-23Scoring basedScoring based
9002141OWASP WordPress improvement2019-09-232019-09-23Scoring basedScoring based
9002141_JSONOWASP WordPress improvement2019-09-232019-09-23Scoring basedScoring based
100008ESQLi improvement2019-09-232019-09-30BlockBlock
100162SQLi improvement on 'SELECT FROM TABLE' statements2019-09-162019-09-23N/ABlock
9002140Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules2019-09-022019-09-09N/AScoring based
9002140_JSONSmall improvement to Gutenberg exception rules2019-09-022019-09-09N/AScoring based
9002141Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules2019-09-022019-09-09N/AScoring based
9002141_JSONSmall improvement to Gutenberg exception rules2019-09-022019-09-09N/AScoring based
100160JBoss protection improvement2019-09-092019-09-16N/ABlock
URI-973326Small improvement in OWASP rule2019-08-092019-09-09Scoring basedScoring based
973326Small improvement in OWASP rule2019-08-092019-09-09Scoring basedScoring based
URI-950901Remove OWASP rule2019-07-292019-09-02Scoring basedN/A
959151Small improvement in OWASP rule2019-07-292019-09-02BlockBlock
950901Remove OWASP rule2019-07-292019-09-02Scoring basedN/A
100158SQL Injection - Obfuscated SELECT expressions2019-06-172019-09-09LogBlock
9002140Reducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor2019-07-222019-07-24N/AScoring based
9002140_JSONReducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor2019-07-222019-07-24N/AScoring based
9002141Reducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor2019-07-222019-07-24N/AScoring based
9002141_JSONReducing WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor2019-07-222019-07-24N/AScoring based
D0003BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29BlockDisable
100005ADisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100007NDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100009DBETADisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100009IDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100009LDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100010BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100021CDDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100030_BETADisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100030ARGS_LOOSEDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100035B2Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100035DDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100042Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100056_BETADisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100057Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100059Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100061Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100062Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100062_BETADisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100064Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100066Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100067Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100068Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100075Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100077Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100078BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100083Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100084Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100085Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100086Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100088CDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100093Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100096BEVILDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100096BHTMLDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100096EVILDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100096HTMLDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100098Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100105Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100106BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100107ARGSDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100108Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100108ARGSDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100109Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100109BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100111Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100115Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100119Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100122Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100123BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100126Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100131Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100133Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100135BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100137Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100139ADisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100140Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100146Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100146BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100149Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100158Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
CFMISC0004Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
CFMISC0004BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
CFMISC0016BDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
D0005Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
D0016Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
PHP100008Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
PHP100009Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
PHP100010Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
PHP100011ARGSDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
PHP100011COOKIEDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
WP0012Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
WP0025CDisable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
WP0028Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
WP0030Disable rule by default2019-07-222019-07-29LogDisable
100136AImprove XSS Javascript URI detection and reduce false positives2019-07-012019-07-29BlockBlock
100136BImprove XSS Javascript URI detection and reduce false positives2019-07-012019-07-29BlockBlock
100136CImprove XSS Javascript URI detection and reduce false positives2019-07-012019-07-29BlockBlock
100135AImprove XSS Javascript Events detection and reduce false positives2019-07-012019-07-29BlockBlock
100135BImprove XSS Javascript Events detection and reduce false positives2019-07-012019-07-29LogBlock
100135CImprove XSS Javascript Events detection and reduce false positives2019-07-012019-07-29BlockBlock
100030Improve XSS HTML Script Tag detection2019-07-012019-07-22BlockBlock
100153Block Oracle WebLogic - Command Injection - CVE-2019-27292019-06-272019-06-27BlockBlock
9002140AImprove 9002140A2019-06-192019-06-19Scoring basedScoring based
9002140BImprove 9002140B2019-06-192019-06-19Scoring basedScoring based
9002140AImprove 9002140A2019-06-172019-06-17Scoring basedScoring based
9002140AImprove 9002140B2019-06-172019-06-17Scoring basedScoring based
9002140B_BETAImprove 9002140B2019-06-102019-06-10Scoring basedScoring based
WP0033Easy WP SMTP - Deserialization2019-06-102019-06-17LogBlock
100156XSS, HTML Injection - Malicious HTML Encoding2019-06-102019-06-17LogBlock
100005Improved shell variable normalization2019-06-032019-06-10BlockBlock
100007NSImproved shell variable normalization2019-06-032019-06-10BlockBlock
100096BHTMLXSS, HTML Injection - Body2019-06-032019-06-03N/ALog
100096BEVILXSS, HTML Injection - Body2019-06-032019-06-03N/ALog
100155PHPCMS - Dangerous File Upload - CVE-2018-143992019-06-032019-06-10LogBlock
9002140ANew OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor2019-05-282019-06-03N/AScoring based
9002140BNew OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor2019-05-282019-06-03N/AScoring based
AllImprove Rule Descriptions2019-05-202019-05-28N/AN/A
100157Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization - CVE-2019-0604 (Strict)2019-05-202019-05-28BlockBlock
100053Potential FI or Alias/Rewrite Bypass - Double Slash in URL2019-05-132019-05-20DisableDisable
100157Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization - CVE-2019-06042019-05-132019-05-13N/ABlock
100122ARGSDangerous stream wrappers2019-05-132019-05-20BlockDeprecated
100122ARGS_GETDangerous stream wrappers2019-05-132019-05-20BlockDeprecated
100122Dangerous stream wrappers2019-05-132019-05-20LogBlock
100154WordPress Social Warfare RCE/XSS (CVE-2019-9978)2019-05-072019-05-13LogBlock
9002140Reduce OWASP false positives2019-05-072019-05-13LogAllow
100008Improve SQLi detection2019-05-072019-05-13BlockBlock
100135AImprove XSS detection and reduce false positives2019-04-292019-05-07BlockBlock
100135BImprove XSS detection and reduce false positives2019-04-292019-05-07LogBlock
100135CImprove XSS detection and reduce false positives2019-04-292019-05-07BlockBlock
100136AImprove XSS detection and reduce false positives2019-04-292019-05-07BlockBlock
100136BImprove XSS detection and reduce false positives2019-04-292019-05-07BlockBlock
100153Block Oracle WebLogic CVE-2019-2725, CVE-2017-10271, CVE-2017-35062019-04-292019-05-07N/ABlock
100148Improve inline XSS detection2019-04-292019-05-07LogBlock
100105HEADERSPHP serialization in headers, excluding Cookies2019-04-292019-05-07N/ABlock
100146CPotential SSRF attack2019-04-292019-05-07LogBlock
100106PostgreSQL COPY Injection2019-04-292019-05-07BlockBlock
100139AHTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI2019-04-292019-05-07N/ALog
100139BHTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI2019-04-292019-05-07N/ABlock
100139CHTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI2019-04-292019-05-07N/ABlock
100105REFERERPHP serialization in Referer header2019-04-222019-04-29N/ABlock
100152Joomla CVE-2019-109452019-04-222019-04-29N/ABlock
100144NoSQL Injection attack (Expression vector)2019-04-222019-04-29LogBlock
100143NoSQL Injection attack (comparison vector)2019-04-222019-04-29LogBlock
100135AImprove XSS detection2019-04-152019-04-22BlockBlock
100135BImprove XSS detection2019-04-152019-04-22BlockBlock
100136AImprove XSS detection2019-04-152019-04-22BlockBlock
100136BImprove XSS detection2019-04-152019-04-22BlockBlock
100097GImprove SQLi blocking2019-04-152019-04-22LogBlock
WP0034WordPress zero day XSS2019-04-152019-04-22N/ABlock
100010AImprove SQLi detection2019-04-152019-04-22BlockBlock
PHP100013Blocks PHP CGI attack by default2019-04-152019-04-22LogBlock
100150Block CVE-2019-108422019-04-152019-04-22N/ABlock
100148Improve XSS inline detection2019-04-152019-04-29LogBlock
100142NoSQL Injection attack (array vector)2019-04-082019-04-15LogBlock
100135AImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100135BImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100135CImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100030SVGImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100021CImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100021CEImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100021CBImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100021CDImprove XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100021CD2Improve XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
100021CD3Improve XSS event detection2019-04-012019-04-08N/AN/A
D0020BETAImprove blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogBlock
D0017Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogBlock
D0017Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogDeleted
D0018Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogDeleted
D0019Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogDeleted
D0021Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogDeleted
100127Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogDeleted
100128Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-0032019-04-012019-04-08LogDeleted
100136AImprove XSS detection using javascript events2019-03-252019-04-01N/ABlock
100136BImprove XSS detection using javascript events2019-03-252019-04-01N/ABlock
100136CImprove XSS detection using javascript events2019-03-252019-04-01N/ABlock
100135AImprove XSS detection using javascript URI2019-03-252019-04-08N/ABlock
100135BImprove XSS detection using javascript URI2019-03-252019-04-08N/ALog
100135CImprove XSS detection using javascript URI2019-03-252019-04-08N/ABlock
100120BETA2Reduce 100120's false positives2019-03-252019-04-01LogBlock
100123AImprove invalid UTF-8 detection2019-03-252019-04-08N/ABlock
100123BImprove invalid UTF-8 detection2019-03-252019-04-08N/ALog
WP0032BETAReduce false positives for WP00322019-03-252019-04-01LogBlock
100122ARGSBlock use of stream wrappers in all arguments2019-03-252019-04-01LogBlock
100132Protection for Apache Tika Command Injection CVE-2018-13352019-03-252019-04-01LogBlock
PHP100006Improve PHP webshell attempt detection.2019-03-252019-04-01LogBlock
100005Merge LFI 100005_BETA into 100005. Mitigates CVE-2018-9126, CVE-2011-1892.2019-03-252019-04-01BlockBlock
100005USuperseded by 1000052019-03-252019-04-01BlockBlock
100005URSuperseded by 1000052019-03-252019-04-01BlockBlock
100134Ruby on Rails File Disclosure CVE-2019-54182019-03-252019-04-01LogBlock
100120BETAImprove 100120's coverage of SQLi2019-03-182019-03-25LogBlock
100130Executable file upload attempt2019-03-182019-04-08LogBlock
100130BExecutable file with fake extension upload attempt2019-03-182019-03-25LogBlock
100021CBImproves XSS event detection using alternate syntax `, brackets, and parenthesis.2019-03-112019-03-18LogBlock
100021AImprove XSS detection in Referer Header2019-03-112019-03-18ChallengeBlock
100030SVGImprove XSS event detection2019-03-112019-03-18ChallengeBlock
100021CImprove XSS event detection2019-03-112019-03-18BlockBlock
100021CEImprove XSS event detection2019-03-112019-03-18BlockBlock
100021CBImprove XSS event detection2019-03-112019-03-18BlockBlock
100122ARGS_GETBlock use of stream wrappers in GET arguments (RFI/RCE)2019-03-112019-03-18LogBlock
100125Block AngularJS Sandbox attacks2019-03-112019-03-18LogBlock
100021DImprove XSS detection2019-03-112019-03-18ChallengeBlock
WP0031WordPress RCE - CVE-2019-8942, CVE-2019-89432019-03-042019-03-11N/ABlock
100021CBImprove XSS event detection2019-03-042019-03-11ChallengeBlock
100021CImprove XSS event detection2019-03-042019-03-11BlockBlock
100008EImprove SQLi probing2019-02-252019-03-04BlockBlock
100123UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection (URL)2019-02-182019-03-04LogBlock
100124AUTF-8 Invalid Characters detection2019-02-112019-02-11N/ADisable
100124BUTF-8 Invalid Characters detection2019-02-112019-02-11N/ADisable
100008EImprove SQLi probe detection2019-02-112019-02-18N/ABlock
100063_BETAReduce false positives for 1000632019-02-112019-02-18LogBlock
100008Moved rule out of BETA2019-02-082019-02-08BlockBlock
100021HImprove XSS2019-02-112019-02-18LogBlock
100021GDelete XSS rule2019-02-112019-02-18BlockDeleted
100011Block requests with null bytes2019-02-042019-02-04N/ADisable
100020Blocked SQLi with mysql comments2019-01-282019-02-04LogBlock
100120BBlocked SQLi with mysql comments2019-01-282019-02-04LogBlock
100120CBlocked SQLi with mysql comments2019-01-282019-02-04N/ADisable
100054Block CVE-2017-5638 RCE attempts2019-01-282019-02-04LogBlock
100009CReduce 100009C false positives2019-01-212019-01-28BlockBlock
100007Improved RCE detection2019-01-212019-01-28BlockBlock
PHP100012Detect CVE-2017-98412019-01-212019-01-28N/ABlock
100112BBlock requests with duplicated User-Agent headers2019-01-212019-01-21N/ADisable
D0015Emergency release for Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability2019-01-172019-01-17N/ABlock
D0016Emergency release for Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability2019-01-172019-01-17N/ALog
100009JReduce 100009J false positives2019-01-142019-01-21BlockBlock
100114Improved XSS probing detection2019-01-142019-01-21LogBlock
100005Improved LFI detection2019-01-142019-01-21LogBlock
PHP100011Improved PHP code injection detection in URI and headers2019-01-072019-01-14LogBlock
100121ARGS_GETUse of multiple percent-encoding level in URI arguments2019-01-072019-01-07N/ADisable
100121URIUse of multiple percent-encoding level in URI2019-01-072019-01-07N/ADisable
100021CD3XSS reflection with javascript events2019-01-022019-01-02N/ADisable
100068BImprove SQLi detection2018-12-172019-01-02LogBlock
100021_BETAImprove XXS detection2018-12-172019-01-02LogChallenge
100016_BETAImproved sensitive directories access2018-12-062018-12-11LogBlock
100035U_BETAImproved Baidu bot detection2018-11-262018-12-06LogBlock
100026_BETAImproved PHP injection detection2018-11-262018-12-06LogBlock
100118Improved SQLi detection2018-11-122018-11-19LogBlock
100008_BETAImproved SQLi detection2018-11-052018-11-12LogBlock
100116For CVE-2018-9206, vulnerable jQuery File Uploader2018-11-052018-11-19LogBlock
100117For CVE-2018-9206, vulnerable jQuery File Uploader2018-11-052018-11-19LogBlock
100114XSS probing detection2018-10-292018-11-12LogBlock
100097libinjection based SQLi detection rule.2018-10-222018-10-29N/ADisable
100097Flibinjection based SQLi detection rule.2018-10-222018-10-29LogBlock
100112Block requests with duplicated headers2018-10-152018-10-15N/ADisable
100070Block requests with invalid x-forwarded-for headers2018-10-152018-10-22LogBlock
100107Improved XSS Probing detection2018-10-152018-10-22LogBlock
100111Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests2018-10-152018-10-22LogBlock
100109Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests2018-10-152018-10-22LogBlock
100109BDetect large numbers of GET parameters in requests2018-10-152018-10-22LogLog
100110Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests2018-10-152018-10-22DisableDisable
WP0020WP allowlist2018-10-012018-10-08AllowAllow
WP0004WP allowlist2018-10-012018-10-08AllowAllow
100088B_BETAImproved XXE detection2018-09-242018-10-08LogBlock
100030Improved XSS Probing detection2018-09-242018-10-08ChallengeBlock
100021BImproved XSS Probing detection2018-09-242018-10-08BlockBlock
100030_BETAImproved XSS Probing detection2018-09-242018-10-08LogBlock
100008CW_BETAImproved SQLi sleep probing2018-09-242018-10-01LogBlock
100106Improved SQLi detection2018-09-242018-10-01LogBlock
100009J_BETAImproved SQLi detection2018-09-242018-10-01LogBlock
100009CBImproved SQLi detection2018-09-172018-09-24LogBlock
100102Rules to stop file read and deletion vulnerabilities in GhostScript2018-09-172018-09-24LogBlock
100103Rules to stop file read and deletion vulnerabilities in GhostScript2018-09-172018-09-24LogBlock
100101Emergency release for vulnerability in GhostscriptN/A2018-09-12N/ABlock
950907Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
950008Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
950010Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
950011Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
960008Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
960015Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
960009Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI2018-09-172018-09-24N/AN/A
100009C_BETAImproved SQLi detection2018-09-102018-09-17LogDeleted
100021CEImproved XSS Detection2018-09-032018-09-10BlockBlock
100088BImproved XXE Detection2018-09-032018-09-10LogBlock
100091BImproved XSS Detection2018-09-032018-09-10N/ABlock
PLONE0002Update rule regex2018-08-202018-08-28BlockBlock
100021CE_BETAImproved XSS Detection2018-08-202018-08-28LogBlock
100030SVG_BETAImproved XSS Detection2018-08-202018-08-28LogBlock
100090Improved XSS Detection2018-08-202018-08-28LogBlock
100091Improved XSS Detection2018-08-202018-08-28LogBlock
100092Improved XSS Detection2018-08-202018-08-28LogBlock
100093Improved XSS Detection2018-08-202018-08-28LogLog
100063Reduction in false positives2018-08-132018-08-13BlockBlock
100035CImproved detection of fake google bots.Emergency release 2018-08-102018-08-10N/ABlock
100095Rules to block cache poisoning attacksEmergency release 2018-08-132018-08-10N/ABlock
100095BRules to block cache poisoning attacksEmergency release 2018-08-132018-08-10N/ABlock
WP0003Disable login2018-08-132018-08-10AllowAllow
WP0025BReducing the false positives WP0025B caused in the Gutenberg WordPress editor.2018-08-062018-08-08BlockBlock
WP0025DReducing the false positives WP0025B caused in the Gutenberg WordPress editor.2018-08-062018-08-08BlockBlock
D0006These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ABlock
D0007These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ABlock
D0008These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ADisable
D0009These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ADisable
D0010These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ADisable
D0011These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ADisable
D0012These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ADisable
D0013These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ABlock
D0014These attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.Emergency release, 2019-08-032019-08-03N/ABlock
100038Blocks requests to /server_status, which g ives away information on how a server works.2018-08-302018-08-06LogBlock
100089Improved SQLi detection2018-07-162018-07-30LogBlock