Turnstile Pages Plugin

Turnstile is Cloudflare’s smart CAPTCHA alternative.

The Turnstile Pages Plugin validates Cloudflare Turnstile tokens.

$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-turnstile

functions/register.ts import turnstilePlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-turnstile" ; export const onRequestPost = [ turnstilePlugin ( { secret : "0x4AAAAAAASh4E5cwHGsTTePnwcPbnFru6Y" , } ) , ( async ( context ) => { const formData = await context . request . formData ( ) return new Response ( ` Successfully verified! ${ JSON . stringify ( context . data . turnstile ) } ` ) } ) ] ;

This Plugin only exposes a single route to verify an incoming Turnstile response in a POST as the cf-turnstile-response parameter. It will be available wherever it is mounted. In the example above, it is mounted in functions/register.ts . As a result, it will validate requests to /register .

The Plugin is mounted with a single object parameter with the following properties:

secret External link icon Open external link is mandatory and can both be found in your Turnstile dashboard.

response and remoteip are optional strings. response is the Turnstile token to verify. If it is not provided, the plugin will default to extracting cf-turnstile-response value from a multipart/form-data request). remoteip is the requester’s IP address. This defaults to the CF-Connecting-IP header of the request.

onError is an optional function which takes the Pages Function context object and returns a Promise of a Response . By default, it will return a human-readable error Response .