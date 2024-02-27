Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile Pages Plugin

Turnstile is Cloudflare’s smart CAPTCHA alternative.

The Turnstile Pages Plugin validates Cloudflare Turnstile tokens.

​​ Installation

$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-turnstile

​​ Usage

functions/register.ts
import turnstilePlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-turnstile";



/**
 * POST /api/submit-with-plugin
 */



export const onRequestPost = [
        turnstilePlugin({
        // This is the demo secret key. In prod, we recommend you store
        // your secret key(s) safely.
        secret: "0x4AAAAAAASh4E5cwHGsTTePnwcPbnFru6Y",
        }),
        (async (context) => {
          // Request has been validated as coming from a human
          const formData = await context.request.formData()
      // Additional solve metadata data is available at context.data.turnstile
          
          return new Response(`Successfully verified! ${JSON.stringify(context.data.turnstile)}`)
        })

];

This Plugin only exposes a single route to verify an incoming Turnstile response in a POST as the cf-turnstile-response parameter. It will be available wherever it is mounted. In the example above, it is mounted in functions/register.ts. As a result, it will validate requests to /register.

​​ Properties

The Plugin is mounted with a single object parameter with the following properties:

secret is mandatory and can both be found in your Turnstile dashboard.

response and remoteip are optional strings. response is the Turnstile token to verify. If it is not provided, the plugin will default to extracting cf-turnstile-response value from a multipart/form-data request). remoteip is the requester’s IP address. This defaults to the CF-Connecting-IP header of the request.

onError is an optional function which takes the Pages Function context object and returns a Promise of a Response. By default, it will return a human-readable error Response.

context.data.turnstile will be populated in subsequent Pages Functions (including for the onError function) with the Turnstile siteverify response object.