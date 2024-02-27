Turnstile Pages Plugin
Turnstile is Cloudflare’s smart CAPTCHA alternative.
The Turnstile Pages Plugin validates Cloudflare Turnstile tokens.
Installation
$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-turnstile
Usage
functions/register.ts
import turnstilePlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-turnstile";
/** * POST /api/submit-with-plugin */
export const onRequestPost = [ turnstilePlugin({ // This is the demo secret key. In prod, we recommend you store // your secret key(s) safely. secret: "0x4AAAAAAASh4E5cwHGsTTePnwcPbnFru6Y", }), (async (context) => { // Request has been validated as coming from a human const formData = await context.request.formData() // Additional solve metadata data is available at context.data.turnstile return new Response(`Successfully verified! ${JSON.stringify(context.data.turnstile)}`) })
];
This Plugin only exposes a single route to verify an incoming Turnstile response in a
POST as the
cf-turnstile-response parameter. It will be available wherever it is mounted. In the example above, it is mounted in
functions/register.ts. As a result, it will validate requests to
/register.
Properties
The Plugin is mounted with a single object parameter with the following properties:
secret is mandatory and can both be found in your Turnstile dashboard.
response and
remoteip are optional strings.
response is the Turnstile token to verify. If it is not provided, the plugin will default to extracting
cf-turnstile-response value from a
multipart/form-data request).
remoteip is the requester’s IP address. This defaults to the
CF-Connecting-IP header of the request.
onError is an optional function which takes the Pages Function context object and returns a
Promise of a
Response. By default, it will return a human-readable error
Response.
context.data.turnstile will be populated in subsequent Pages Functions (including for the
onError function) with the Turnstile siteverify response object.