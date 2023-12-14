Stytch Pages Plugin

The Stytch Pages Plugin is a middleware which validates all requests and their session_token .



$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-stytch

functions/_middleware.ts import stytchPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-stytch" ; import { envs } from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-stytch/api" ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction = stytchPlugin ( { project_id : "YOUR_STYTCH_PROJECT_ID" , secret : "YOUR_STYTCH_PROJECT_SECRET" , env : envs . live } ) ;

We recommend storing your secret in KV rather than in plain text as above.

The Stytch Plugin takes a single argument, an object with several properties. project_id and secret are mandatory strings and can be found in Stytch’s dashboard External link icon Open external link . env is also a mandatory string, and can be populated with the envs.test or envs.live variables in the API. By default, the Plugin validates a session_token cookie of the incoming request, but you can also optionally pass in a session_token or session_jwt string yourself if you are using some other mechanism to identify user sessions. Finally, you can also pass in a session_duration_minutes in order to extend the lifetime of the session. More information on these parameters can be found in Stytch’s documentation External link icon Open external link .