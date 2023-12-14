Stytch Pages Plugin
The Stytch Pages Plugin is a middleware which validates all requests and their
session_token.
Installation
$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-stytch
Usage
functions/_middleware.ts
import stytchPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-stytch";
import { envs } from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-stytch/api";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction = stytchPlugin({ project_id: "YOUR_STYTCH_PROJECT_ID", secret: "YOUR_STYTCH_PROJECT_SECRET", env: envs.live});
We recommend storing your secret in KV rather than in plain text as above.
The Stytch Plugin takes a single argument, an object with several properties.
project_id and
secret are mandatory strings and can be found in Stytch’s dashboard.
env is also a mandatory string, and can be populated with the
envs.test or
envs.live variables in the API. By default, the Plugin validates a
session_token cookie of the incoming request, but you can also optionally pass in a
session_token or
session_jwt string yourself if you are using some other mechanism to identify user sessions. Finally, you can also pass in a
session_duration_minutes in order to extend the lifetime of the session. More information on these parameters can be found in Stytch’s documentation.
The validated session response containing user information is made available to subsequent Pages Functions on
data.stytch.session.