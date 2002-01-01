Build image
Cloudflare Pages’ build environment has broad support for a variety of languages, such as Ruby, Node.js, Python, PHP, and Go.
If you need to use a specific version of a language, (for example, Node.js or Ruby) you can specify it by providing an associated environment variable in your build configuration, or setting the relevant file in your source code.
In the following tables, review the preinstalled versions for languages and tools included in the Cloudflare Pages’ build image, and the environment variables and/or files available for overriding the preinstalled version:
|Tool
|Default version
|Supported versions
|Environment variable
|File
|Go
|1.21.0
|Any version
|
GO_VERSION
|Node.js
|18.17.1
|Any version
|
NODE_VERSION
|.nvmrc, .node-version
|Python
|3.11.5
|Any version
|
PYTHON_VERSION
|.python-version, runtime.txt
|Ruby
|3.2.2
|Any version
|
RUBY_VERSION
|.ruby-version
|Clojure
|Elixir
|1.7
|1.7 only
|Erlang
|21
|21 only
|Go
|1.14.4
|Any version
|
GO_VERSION
|Java
|8
|8 only
|Node.js
|12.18.0
|Any version
|
NODE_VERSION
|.nvmrc, .node-version
|PHP
|5.6
|5.6, 7.2, 7.4 only
|
PHP_VERSION
|Python
|2.7
|2.7, 3.5, 3.7 only
|
PYTHON_VERSION
|runtime.txt, Pipfile
|Ruby
|2.7.1
|Any version between 2.6.2 and 2.7.5
|
RUBY_VERSION
|.ruby-version
|Swift
|5.2.5
|Any 5.x version
|
SWIFT_VERSION
|.swift-version
|.NET
|3.1.302
|Bundler
|2.4.10
|Corresponds with Ruby version
|Embedded Dart Sass
|1.62.1
|Up to 1.62.1
|
EMBEDDED_DART_SASS_VERSION
|gem
|3.4.10
|Corresponds with Ruby version
|Hugo
|0.118.2
|Any version
|
HUGO_VERSION
|npm
|9.6.7
|Corresponds with Node.js version
|pip
|23.2.1
|Corresponds with Python version
|pipx
|1.2.0
|pnpm
|8.7.1
|Any version
|
PNPM_VERSION
|Poetry
|1.6.1
|Yarn
|3.6.3
|Any version
|
YARN_VERSION
|Bun
|1.0.1
|Any version
|
BUN_VERSION
|Boot
|2.5.2
|2.5.2
|Bower
|Cask
|Composer
|Doxygen
|1.8.6
|Emacs
|25
|Gutenberg
|(requires environment variable)
|Any version
|
GUTENBERG_VERSION
|Hugo
|0.54.0
|Any version
|
HUGO_VERSION
|GNU Make
|3.8.1
|ImageMagick
|6.7.7
|jq
|1.5
|Leiningen
|OptiPNG
|0.6.4
|npm
|Corresponds with Node.js version
|Any version
|
NPM_VERSION
|pip
|Corresponds with Python version
|Pipenv
|Latest version
|sqlite3
|3.11.0
|Yarn
|1.22.4
|Any version from 0.2.0 to 1.22.19
|
YARN_VERSION
|Zola
|(requires environment variable)
|Any version from 0.5.0 and up
|
ZOLA_VERSION
To use a specific version of a framework, specify it in the project’s package manager configuration file.
For example, if you use Gatsby, your
package.json should include the following:
When your build starts, if not already cached, version 5.13.7 of Gatsby will be installed using
npm install.
To override default versions of languages and tools in the build system, you can either set the desired version through environment variables or by adding files to your project.
To set the version using environment variables, you can:
- Find the environment variable name for the language or tool in this table.
- Add the environment variable on the dashboard by going to Settings > Environmnet variables in your Pages project, or add the environment variable via Wrangler.
Or, to set the version by adding a file to your project, you can:
- Find the environment variable name for the language or tool in this table.
- Add the specified file name to the root directory of your project, and add the desired version number as the contents of the file.
For example, if you were previously relying on the default version of Node.js in the v1 build system, to migrate to v2, you must specify that you need Node.js
12.18.0 by setting a
NODE_VERSION = 12.18.0 environment variable or by adding a
.node-version or
.nvmrc file to your project with
12.18.0 added as the contents to the file.
The v2 build system ↗ announced in May 2023 brings several improvements to project builds.
To migrate to this new version, configure your Pages project settings in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Select Workers & Pages > in Overview, select your Pages project.
- Go to Settings > Build & deployments > Build system version and select the latest version.
If you were previously relying on the default versions of any languages or tools in the build system, your build may fail when migrating to v2. To fix this, you must specify the version you wish to use by overriding the default versions.
Here are some limitations with the v2 build system:
- Specifying Node.js versions as codenames (for example,
hydrogenor
lts/hydrogen).
- Detecting Yarn version from
yarn.lockfile version.
- Detecting pnpm version detection based
pnpm-lock.yamlfile version.
- Detecting Node.js and package managers from
package.json->
"engines".
pipenvand
Pipfilesupport.
Cloudflare Pages builds are run in a gVisor ↗ container.
|Build environment
|
Ubuntu
|Architecture
|x86_64
