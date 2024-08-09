Troubleshooting
Learn more about troubleshooting issues with your Full-stack (SSR) Next.js apps using Cloudflare.
Edge runtime
You must configure all server-side routes in your Next.js project as Edge runtime routes, by adding the following to each route::
export const runtime = "edge";
App router
Not found
Next.js generates a
not-found route for your application under the hood during the build process. In some circumstances, Next.js can detect that the route requires server-side logic (particularly if computation is being performed in the root layout component) and Next.js automatically creates a Node.js runtime serverless function that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.
To prevent this, you can provide a custom
not-found route that explicitly uses the edge runtime:
(src/)app/not-found.(jsx|tsx)
export const runtime = 'edge'
export default async function NotFound() { // ... return ( // ... )
}
generateStaticParams
When you use static site generation (SSG) in the
/app directory and also use the
generateStaticParams function, Next.js tries to handle requests for non statically generated routes automatically, and creates a Node.js runtime serverless function that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.
You can opt out of this behavior by setting
dynamicParams to
false:
app/my-example-page/[slug]/page.jsx
+ export const dynamicParams = false
// ...
Top-level
getRequestContext
You must call
getRequestContext within the function that handles your route — it cannot be called in global scope.
Don’t do this:
app/api/myvar/route.js
import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages'
export const runtime = 'edge'
const myVariable = getRequestContext().env.MY_VARIABLE
export async function GET(request) { return new Response(myVariable)
}
Instead, do this:
app/api/myvar/route.js
import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages'
export const runtime = 'edge'
export async function GET(request) { const myVariable = getRequestContext().env.MY_VARIABLE return new Response(myVariable)
}
Pages router
getStaticPaths
When you use static site generation (SSG) in the
/pages directory and also use the
getStaticPaths function, Next.js by default tries to handle requests for non statically generated routes automatically, and creates a Node.js runtime serverless function that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.
You can opt out of this behavior by specifying a false
fallback:
pages/my-example-page/[slug].jsx
// ...
export async function getStaticPaths() { // ...
return { paths,+ fallback: false, }}