  5. Full-stack (SSR)
  6. Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting

Learn more about troubleshooting issues with your Full-stack (SSR) Next.js apps using Cloudflare.

​​ Edge runtime

You must configure all server-side routes in your Next.js project as Edge runtime routes, by adding the following to each route::

export const runtime = "edge";

​​ App router

​​ Not found

Next.js generates a not-found route for your application under the hood during the build process. In some circumstances, Next.js can detect that the route requires server-side logic (particularly if computation is being performed in the root layout component) and Next.js automatically creates a Node.js runtime serverless function that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

To prevent this, you can provide a custom not-found route that explicitly uses the edge runtime:

(src/)app/not-found.(jsx|tsx)
export const runtime = 'edge'



export default async function NotFound() {
    // ...
    return (
        // ...
    )

}

​​ generateStaticParams

When you use static site generation (SSG) in the /app directory and also use the generateStaticParams function, Next.js tries to handle requests for non statically generated routes automatically, and creates a Node.js runtime serverless function that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

You can opt out of this behavior by setting dynamicParams to false:

app/my-example-page/[slug]/page.jsx
+ export const dynamicParams = false


// ...

​​ Top-level getRequestContext

You must call getRequestContext within the function that handles your route — it cannot be called in global scope.

Don’t do this:

app/api/myvar/route.js
import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages'



export const runtime = 'edge'



const myVariable = getRequestContext().env.MY_VARIABLE



export async function GET(request) {
  return new Response(myVariable)

}

Instead, do this:

app/api/myvar/route.js
import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages'



export const runtime = 'edge'



export async function GET(request) {
  const myVariable = getRequestContext().env.MY_VARIABLE
  return new Response(myVariable)

}

​​ Pages router

​​ getStaticPaths

When you use static site generation (SSG) in the /pages directory and also use the getStaticPaths function, Next.js by default tries to handle requests for non statically generated routes automatically, and creates a Node.js runtime serverless function that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

You can opt out of this behavior by specifying a false fallback:

pages/my-example-page/[slug].jsx
// ...


export async function getStaticPaths() {
    // ...


    return {
        paths,
+       fallback: false,
	}
}