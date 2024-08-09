Troubleshooting

Learn more about troubleshooting issues with your Full-stack (SSR) Next.js apps using Cloudflare.

​​ Edge runtime

You must configure all server-side routes in your Next.js project as Edge runtime External link icon Open external link routes, by adding the following to each route::

export const runtime = "edge" ;

If you are still using the Next.js Pages router External link icon Open external link , for page routes, you must use 'experimental-edge' instead of 'edge' .

​​ App router

​​ Not found

Next.js generates a not-found route for your application under the hood during the build process. In some circumstances, Next.js can detect that the route requires server-side logic (particularly if computation is being performed in the root layout component) and Next.js automatically creates a Node.js runtime serverless function External link icon Open external link that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

To prevent this, you can provide a custom not-found route that explicitly uses the edge runtime:

(src/)app/not-found.(jsx|tsx) export const runtime = 'edge' export default async function NotFound ( ) { return ( ) }

When you use static site generation (SSG) External link icon Open external link in the /app directory External link icon Open external link and also use the generateStaticParams External link icon Open external link function, Next.js tries to handle requests for non statically generated routes automatically, and creates a Node.js runtime serverless function External link icon Open external link that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

You can opt out of this behavior by setting dynamicParams External link icon Open external link to false :

app/my-example-page/[slug]/page.jsx + export const dynamicParams = false // ...

You must call getRequestContext within the function that handles your route — it cannot be called in global scope.

Don’t do this:

app/api/myvar/route.js import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages' export const runtime = 'edge' const myVariable = getRequestContext ( ) . env . MY_VARIABLE export async function GET ( request ) { return new Response ( myVariable ) }

Instead, do this:

app/api/myvar/route.js import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages' export const runtime = 'edge' export async function GET ( request ) { const myVariable = getRequestContext ( ) . env . MY_VARIABLE return new Response ( myVariable ) }

​​ Pages router

When you use static site generation (SSG) External link icon Open external link in the /pages directory External link icon Open external link and also use the getStaticPaths External link icon Open external link function, Next.js by default tries to handle requests for non statically generated routes automatically, and creates a Node.js runtime serverless function External link icon Open external link that is not compatible with Cloudflare Pages.

You can opt out of this behavior by specifying a false fallback External link icon Open external link :

pages/my-example-page/[slug].jsx // ... export async function getStaticPaths() { // ... return { paths, + fallback: false, } }