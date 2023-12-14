Cloudflare Docs
Static Forms Pages Plugin

The Static Forms Pages Plugin intercepts all form submissions made which have the data-static-form-name attribute set. This allows you to take action on these form submissions by, for example, saving the submission to KV.

​​ Installation


$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-static-forms

​​ Usage

functions/_middleware.ts
import staticFormsPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-static-forms";



export const onRequest: PagesFunction = staticFormsPlugin({
  respondWith: ({ formData, name }) => {
    const email = formData.get('email')
    return new Response(`Hello, ${email}! Thank you for submitting the ${name} form.`)
  }

});

public/sales-enquiry.html
<body>
  <h1>Sales enquiry</h1>
  <form data-static-form-name="sales">
    <label>Email address <input type="email" name="email" /></label>
    <label>Message <textarea name="message"></textarea></label>
    <button type="Submit">
  </form>

</body>

The Plugin takes a single argument, an object with a respondWith property. This function takes an object with a formData property (the FormData instance) and name property (the name value of your data-static-form-name attribute). It should return a Response or Promise of a Response. It is in this respondWith function that you can take action such as serializing the formData and saving it to a KV namespace.

The method and action attributes of the HTML form do not need to be set. The Plugin will automatically override them to allow it to intercept the submission.