Honeycomb Pages Plugin

The Honeycomb Pages Plugin automatically sends traces to Honeycomb for analysis and observability.



$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb

The following usage example uses environment variables you will need to set in your Pages project settings.

functions/_middleware.ts import honeycombPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb" ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction < { HONEYCOMB_API_KEY : string HONEYCOMB_DATASET : string } > = ( context ) => { return honeycombPlugin ( { apiKey : context . env . HONEYCOMB_API_KEY , dataset : context . env . HONEYCOMB_DATASET , } ) ( context ) ; }

Alternatively, you can hard-code (not advisable for API key) your settings the following way:

functions/_middleware.ts import honeycombPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-honeycomb" ; export const onRequest = honeycombPlugin ( { apiKey : "YOUR_HONEYCOMB_API_KEY" , dataset : "YOUR_HONEYCOMB_DATASET_NAME" , } ) ;

This Plugin is based on the @cloudflare/workers-honeycomb-logger and accepts the same configuration options External link icon Open external link .

Ensure that you enable the option to Automatically unpack nested JSON and set the Maximum unpacking depth to 5 in your Honeycomb dataset settings.

​​ Additional context

data.honeycomb.tracer has two methods for attaching additional information about a given trace:

data.honeycomb.tracer.log which takes a single argument, a String .

which takes a single argument, a . data.honeycomb.tracer.addData which takes a single argument, an object of arbitrary data.

More information about these methods can be seen on @cloudflare/workers-honeycomb-logger ’s documentation External link icon Open external link .

For example, if you wanted to use the addData method to attach user information: