GraphQL Pages Plugin

The GraphQL Pages Plugin creates a GraphQL server which can respond to application/json and application/graphql POST requests. It responds with the GraphQL Playground for GET requests.

​​ Installation


$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-graphql

​​ Usage

functions/graphql.ts
import graphQLPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-graphql";

import {
  graphql,
  GraphQLSchema,
  GraphQLObjectType,
  GraphQLString,

} from "graphql";



const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
  query: new GraphQLObjectType({
    name: "RootQueryType",
    fields: {
      hello: {
        type: GraphQLString,
        resolve() {
          return "Hello, world!";
        },
      },
    },
  }),

});



export const onRequest: PagesFunction = graphQLPlugin({
  schema,
  graphql,

});

This Plugin only exposes a single route, so wherever it is mounted is wherever it will be available. In the above example, because it is mounted in functions/graphql.ts, the server will be available on /graphql of your Pages project.