GraphQL Pages Plugin

The GraphQL Pages Plugin creates a GraphQL server which can respond to application/json and application/graphql POST requests. It responds with the GraphQL Playground External link icon Open external link for GET requests.



$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-graphql

functions/graphql.ts import graphQLPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-graphql" ; import { graphql , GraphQLSchema , GraphQLObjectType , GraphQLString , } from "graphql" ; const schema = new GraphQLSchema ( { query : new GraphQLObjectType ( { name : "RootQueryType" , fields : { hello : { type : GraphQLString , resolve ( ) { return "Hello, world!" ; } , } , } , } ) , } ) ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction = graphQLPlugin ( { schema , graphql , } ) ;