GraphQL Pages Plugin
The GraphQL Pages Plugin creates a GraphQL server which can respond to
application/json and
application/graphql
POST requests. It responds with the GraphQL Playground for
GET requests.
Installation
$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-graphql
Usage
functions/graphql.ts
import graphQLPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-graphql";
import { graphql, GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString,
} from "graphql";
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query: new GraphQLObjectType({ name: "RootQueryType", fields: { hello: { type: GraphQLString, resolve() { return "Hello, world!"; }, }, }, }),
});
export const onRequest: PagesFunction = graphQLPlugin({ schema, graphql,
});
This Plugin only exposes a single route, so wherever it is mounted is wherever it will be available. In the above example, because it is mounted in
functions/graphql.ts, the server will be available on
/graphql of your Pages project.