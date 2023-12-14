TypeScript
Pages Functions supports TypeScript. Author any files in your
/functions directory with a
.ts extension instead of a
.js extension to start using TypeScript.
To add the runtime types to your project, run:
$ npm install --save-dev typescript @cloudflare/workers-types
Then configure the runtime types by creating a
functions/tsconfig.json file:
functions/tsconfig.json
{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "esnext", "module": "esnext", "lib": ["esnext"], "types": ["@cloudflare/workers-types"] }
}
If you already have a
tsconfig.json at the root of your project, you may wish to explicitly exclude the
/functions directory to avoid conflicts. To exclude the
/functions directory:
tsconfig.json
{ "include": ["src/**/*"], "exclude": ["functions/**/*"], "compilerOptions": {
}
}
Pages Functions can be typed using the
PagesFunction type. This type accepts an
Env parameter. To use the
env parameter:
functions/example.ts
interface Env { KV: KVNamespace;
}
export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => { const value = await context.env.KV.get('example'); return new Response(value);
}