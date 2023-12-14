Cloudflare Docs
Pages
Cloudflare Docs
Pages
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Pages
  3. Functions
  4. TypeScript

TypeScript

Pages Functions supports TypeScript. Author any files in your /functions directory with a .ts extension instead of a .js extension to start using TypeScript.

To add the runtime types to your project, run:


$ npm install --save-dev typescript @cloudflare/workers-types

Then configure the runtime types by creating a functions/tsconfig.json file:

functions/tsconfig.json
{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "esnext",
    "module": "esnext",
    "lib": ["esnext"],
    "types": ["@cloudflare/workers-types"]
  }

}

If you already have a tsconfig.json at the root of your project, you may wish to explicitly exclude the /functions directory to avoid conflicts. To exclude the /functions directory:

tsconfig.json
{
  "include": ["src/**/*"],
  "exclude": ["functions/**/*"],
  "compilerOptions": {


  }

}

Pages Functions can be typed using the PagesFunction type. This type accepts an Env parameter. To use the env parameter:

functions/example.ts
interface Env {
	KV: KVNamespace;

}



export const onRequest: PagesFunction<Env> = async (context) => {
	const value = await context.env.KV.get('example');
 	return new Response(value);

}