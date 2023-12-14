Sentry Pages Plugin
The Sentry Pages Plugin captures and logs all exceptions which occur below it in the execution chain of your Pages Functions. It is therefore recommended that you install this Plugin at the root of your application in
functions/_middleware.ts as the very first Plugin.
Installation
$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-sentry
Usage
functions/_middleware.ts
import sentryPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-sentry";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction = sentryPlugin({ dsn: "https://sentry.io/welcome/xyz",
});
The Plugin uses Toucan. Refer to the Toucan README to review the options it can take.
context,
request, and
event are automatically populated and should not be manually configured.
If your DSN is held as an environment variable or in KV, you can access it like so:
functions/_middleware.ts
import sentryPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-sentry";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction<{ SENTRY_DSN: string;
}> = (context) => { return sentryPlugin({ dsn: context.env.SENTRY_DSN })(context);
};
functions/_middleware.ts
import sentryPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-sentry";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction<{ KV: KVNamespace;
}> = async (context) => { return sentryPlugin({ dsn: await context.env.KV.get("SENTRY_DSN") })(context);
};
Additional context
If you need to set additional context for Sentry (for example, user information or additional logs), use the
data.sentry instance in any Function below the Plugin in the execution chain.
For example, you can access
data.sentry and set user information like so:
functions/admin/_middleware.ts
import type { PluginData } from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-sentry";
export const onRequest: PagesFunction<unknown, any, PluginData> = async ({ data, next,
}) => { // Authenticate the user from the request and extract user's email address const email = await getEmailFromRequest(request);
data.sentry.setUser({ email });
return next();
};
Again, the full list of features can be found in Toucan’s documentation.