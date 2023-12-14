Community Pages Plugins
The following are some of the community-maintained Pages Plugins. If you have created a Pages Plugin and would like to share it with developers, create a PR to add it to this alphabeticallly-ordered list using the link in the footer.
pages-plugin-asset-negotiation
Given a folder of assets in multiple formats, this Plugin will automatically negotiate with a client to serve an optimized version of a requested asset.
Move traffic around your Cloudflare Pages domain with ease. Proxyflare is a reverse-proxy that enables you to:
- Port forward, redirect, and reroute HTTP and websocket traffic anywhere on the Internet.
- Mount an entire website on a subpath (for example,
mysite.com/docs) on your apex domain.
- Serve static text (like
robots.txtand other structured metadata) from any endpoint.
Refer to Proxyflare for more information.
Allows developers to quickly create a tRPC server with a Cloudflare Pages Function.
Automatically injects Tailwind CSS styles into HTML pages after analyzing which classes are used.