Given a folder of assets in multiple formats, this Plugin will automatically negotiate with a client to serve an optimized version of a requested asset.

Move traffic around your Cloudflare Pages domain with ease. Proxyflare is a reverse-proxy that enables you to:

Port forward, redirect, and reroute HTTP and websocket traffic anywhere on the Internet.

Mount an entire website on a subpath (for example, mysite.com/docs ) on your apex domain.

) on your apex domain. Serve static text (like robots.txt and other structured metadata) from any endpoint.