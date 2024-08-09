Using bindings in your Next.js app
Once you have set up next-on-pages, you can access bindings from any route of your Next.js app via
getRequestContext:
import { getRequestContext } from "@cloudflare/next-on-pages";
export const runtime = "edge";
export async function GET(request) { let responseText = "Hello World";
const myKv = getRequestContext().env.MY_KV_NAMESPACE; await myKv.put("foo", "bar"); const foo = await myKv.get("foo");
return new Response(foo);
}
Add bindings to your Pages project by adding them to your
wrangler.toml configuration file.
TypeScript type declarations for bindings
To ensure that the
env object from
getRequestContext().env above has accurate TypeScript types, install
@cloudflare/workers-types and create a TypeScript declaration file.
Install Workers Types:
$ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/workers-types
Add Workers Types to your
tsconfig.json file, replacing the date below with your project’s compatibility date:
tsconfig.json
"types": [+ "@cloudflare/workers-types/2024-07-29" ]
Create an
env.d.ts file in the root directory of your Next.js app, and explicitly declare the type of each binding:
env.d.ts
interface CloudflareEnv { MY_KV_1: KVNamespace; MY_KV_2: KVNamespace; MY_R2: R2Bucket; MY_DO: DurableObjectNamespace;
}
Other Cloudflare APIs (
cf,
ctx)
Access context about the incoming request from the
cf object, as well as lifecycle methods from the
ctx object from the return value of
getRequestContext():
import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages';
export const runtime = "edge";
export async function GET(request) { const { env, cf, ctx } = getRequestContext();
// ...
}