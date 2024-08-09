Cloudflare Docs
Using bindings in your Next.js app

Once you have set up next-on-pages, you can access bindings from any route of your Next.js app via getRequestContext:

import { getRequestContext } from "@cloudflare/next-on-pages";



export const runtime = "edge";



export async function GET(request) {
  let responseText = "Hello World";


  const myKv = getRequestContext().env.MY_KV_NAMESPACE;
  await myKv.put("foo", "bar");
  const foo = await myKv.get("foo");


  return new Response(foo);

}

Add bindings to your Pages project by adding them to your wrangler.toml configuration file.

​​ TypeScript type declarations for bindings

To ensure that the env object from getRequestContext().env above has accurate TypeScript types, install @cloudflare/workers-types and create a TypeScript declaration file.

Install Workers Types:

$ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/workers-types

Add Workers Types to your tsconfig.json file, replacing the date below with your project’s compatibility date:

tsconfig.json
    "types": [
+        "@cloudflare/workers-types/2024-07-29"
    ]

Create an env.d.ts file in the root directory of your Next.js app, and explicitly declare the type of each binding:

env.d.ts
interface CloudflareEnv {
	MY_KV_1: KVNamespace;
	MY_KV_2: KVNamespace;
	MY_R2: R2Bucket;
	MY_DO: DurableObjectNamespace;

}

​​ Other Cloudflare APIs (cf, ctx)

Access context about the incoming request from the cf object, as well as lifecycle methods from the ctx object from the return value of getRequestContext():

import { getRequestContext } from '@cloudflare/next-on-pages';



export const runtime = "edge";



export async function GET(request) {
  const { env, cf, ctx } = getRequestContext();


  // ...

}