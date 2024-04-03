Build watch paths
When you connect a git repository to Pages, by default a change to any file in the repository will trigger a Pages build. You can configure Pages to include or exclude specific paths to specify if Pages should skip a build for a given path. This can be especially helpful if you are using a monorepo project structure and want to limit the amount of builds being kicked off.
Configure paths
To configure which paths are included and excluded, go to your Pages project > Settings > Builds & deployments > Build watch paths. Pages will default to setting your project’s includes paths to everything ([*]) and excludes paths to nothing (
[]).
The configuration fields can be filled in two ways:
- Static filepaths: Enter the precise name of the file you are looking to include or exclude (for example,
docs/README.md).
- Wildcard syntax: Use wildcards to match multiple path directories. You can specify wildcards at the start or end of your rule.
For each path in a push event, build watch paths will be evaluated as follows:
- Paths satisfying excludes conditions are ignored first
- Any remaining paths are checked against includes conditions
- If any matching path is found, a build is triggered. Otherwise the build is skipped
Pages will bypass the path matching for a push event and default to building the project if:
- A push event contains 0 file changes, in case a user pushes a empty push event to trigger a build
- A push event contains 3000+ file changes or 20+ commits
Examples
Example 1
If you want to trigger a build from all changes within a set of directories, such as all changes in the folders
project-a/ and
packages/
- Include paths:
project-a/*, packages/*
- Exclude paths: ``
Example 2
If you want to trigger a build for any changes, but want to exclude changes to a certain directory, such as all changes in a docs/ directory
- Include paths:
*
- Exclude paths:
docs/*
Example 3
If you want to trigger a build for a specific file or specific filetype, for example all files ending in
.md.
- Include paths:
*.md
- Exclude paths: ``