Supported Versions and Features

​​ Supported Next.js versions

@cloudflare/next-on-pages supports all minor and patch version of Next.js 13 and 14. We regularly run manual and automated tests to ensure compatibility.

Next.js has two “runtimes” External link icon Open external link — “Edge” and “Node.js”. When you run your Next.js app on Cloudflare, you can use available Node.js APIs — but you currently can only use Next.js’ “Edge” runtime.

The Workers runtime supports a broad set of Node.js APIs — but the Next.js Edge Runtime code intentionally constrains this External link icon Open external link . As a result, only the following Node.js APIs work in a Next.js app:

buffer

events

assert

util

async_hooks

​​ Supported Features

Cloudlflare recommends using the App router External link icon Open external link from Next.js.

Cloudflare also supports the older Pages External link icon Open external link router from Next.js.

next.config.js — app router External link icon Open external link and `next.config.js - pages router External link icon Open external link

- ✅: Supported - 🔄: Not currently supported - ❌: Not supported - N/A: Not applicable

Cloudflare also supports Next.js’ internationalized ( i18n ) routing External link icon Open external link .

​​ Rendering and Data Fetching

​​ Incremental Static Regeneration

If you use Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR), @cloudflare/next-on-pages will use static fallback files that are generated by the build process.

This means that your application will still correctly serve your ISR/prerendered pages (but without the regeneration aspect). If this causes issues for your application, change your pages to use server side rendering (SSR) instead. Background ISR pages are built by the Vercel CLI to generate Vercel Prerender Functions External link icon Open external link . These are Node.js serverless functions that can be called in the background while serving the page from the cache. It is not possible to use these with Cloudflare Pages and they are not compatible with the edge runtime External link icon Open external link currently.

​​ Dynamic handling of static routes

@cloudflare/next-on-pages supports standard statically generated routes.

It does not support dynamic Node.js-based on-demand handling of such routes.

For more details see:

​​ Caching and Data Revalidation